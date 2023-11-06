Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 12 "Gora Dam" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Gora Dam is the twelfth mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign and is the final Open Combat mission in the game. The mission commences with a cinematic cutscene where Task Force 141 confronts General Shepherd and forces him to reveal all information on Makarov. Shepherd later discloses Makarov's plan to blow up Gora Dam and flood the city of Verdansk.

In this article, we will provide a detailed guide to effectively tackle all the challenges. We will also reveal the precise locations of the bombs to ensure the successful completion of the Gora Dam mission in Modern Warfare 3's campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 12 "Gora Dam" walkthrough

All four bomb sites are marked on the Tac map (Image via Activision)

The Gora Dam mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is carried out at night. You will assume the role of Ghost, armed with a Silenced COR-45 handgun, a silenced Holger-556 assault rifle, binoculars, four semtex, and four throwing knives.

As the mission unfolds, you'll find yourself at the top of the Gora Dam with the objective: disable the four bombs planted inside the area. Your Tac Map will mark the four regions with highlighted circles, but the exact locations will need your exploration. Navigate the designated zones to find bombs.

Objective 1: Defuse the Bombs

Once the mission kicks off, you can check the Tac Map and find all four bomb sites. However, one of the bombs will be on a moving truck, which will eventually stop at a location present on the northern end. To tackle this operation properly, it is best to approach from the right side.

Location of the first bomb site (Image via Activision)

Jump and deploy your parachute to glide toward the first bomb site, which is hidden within a structure. Keep an eye out for claymores at the entryway. Once inside, navigate to the middle chamber to disarm the first bomb and move on to the next site.

Location of the second bomb site (Image via Activision)

As you advance, you will encounter a sentry gun and multiple enemy troops. Eliminate all threats, move beside the platform nearest to the water, and navigate to the middle portion to find the second bomb that you need to defuse.

Location of the third bomb site (Image via Activision)

Now, head to the eastern side, where the third bomb is located. Proceed across the bridge, eliminating any hostiles in your route. Keep an eye out for a sentry gun mounted on a vehicle and destroy it. Once the area is cleared, explore beneath the bridge's middle section, where the third bomb is submerged in water.

Location of the final bomb site (Image via Activision)

Lastly, head towards the fourth and final bomb site. As you approach the designated location, you can find the bomb placed in the truck. Climb up and defuse it.

Objective 2: Reach the exfil location

Exfil location (Image via Activision)

Once you have successfully defused all of the bombs, a helicopter will arrive to pick you up. Head towards the location marked on the Tac map to exfiltrate the region safely. With this, you will have successfully completed the Gora Dam mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Rewards for completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 12 "Gora Dam"

After completing the Gora Dam mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, you will be rewarded with a 1-hour XP token and a 1-hour Weapon XP token.

If you haven't completed the previous mission of the MW3 campaign, check out the guide for the 11th mission, Frozen Tundra.