Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Frozen Tundra, the 11th mission in Modern Warfare 3's campaign, provides a break from the Open Combat missions and takes players to the freezing lands of Siberia as Task Force 141 and its allies focus on intercepting Makarov's convoy.

The path in this mission is pretty much defined, and there's little to explore. However, it can sometimes be overwhelming, especially on higher difficulty. So, this guide takes a closer look at Modern Warfare 3's Frozen Tundra and how to complete it easily.

If you're having trouble connecting the dots in this mission, check out the previous mission, "Highrise."

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra" objectives

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra" objectives explored (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra," takes players to Siberia. After capturing Nolan in the previous mission, Laswell extracts intel that suggests a high-value target is being transported to a Soviet Prison Complex. Assuming the target to be Makarov, Captain Price, Soap, Gaz, Ghost, and Farah get together to intercept this convoy.

The mission can be broadly divided into three phases, with these primary tasks to be completed:

Intercept the convoy and capture the HVT.

Regroup with Farah.

Exfiltrate from the area along with the HVT.

Intercept the convoy and capture the HVT

Blowing out the ice sheet in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

After the initial cutscene, Price, Gaz, and Soap can be seen planting a C4 under the thick ice sheet. They wait for the convoy to go over the bomb. As soon as Gaz finishes the countdown to one, blow up the C4. A prompt will appear on your screen to time it correctly.

As the bomb goes off, the three vehicles will fall under the lake. Get to the one on the far end. Look down the window and interact with it to extract the HVT, after which a short cutscene wherein the target's true identity is revealed will follow.

To everyone's surprise, the target is none other than General Shepherd. After a brief conversation and threatening Shepherd, he is provided with a pistol to defend himself while the team can focus on exfiltrating from the area. But things don't go as planned as more enemies spawn between your team and Farah.

Fight through the woods and reach Farah

Eliminating enemies in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

Make your way through the woods. The fog will start rolling and reduce visibility in the area; use the P90 equipped with the thermal scope. There are multiple enemies, so make sure you have sufficient cover. After eliminating them, you will encounter a Sniper.

There's a secret achievement for eliminating him with a Takedown, rewarding you the Snow Angel Trophy (check the section below for a detailed guide).

Keep moving forward. Unfortunately, your transport for exfiltration has been taken over by the Konni. You can either kill them or move past them by hiding in the tree line. You aren't safe in this area from the Snipers, either. They will be hiding on the far end or behind the logs in white ghillie suits.

The thermal scope won't detect them, so you must take them out without relying on heat signatures.

Once the area is cleared, press on to end up at a lumber mill. Unfortunately, Farah has been compromised and is now fighting the Konni soldiers alone. However, she's on the other end, and to reach her, you must clear through the lumber mill.

Assisting Farah in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

Go straight until you reach the warehouses. Right next to the burning truck, you will find a warehouse marked "86." Go inside, eliminate enemies, and proceed to the upper level. Take down the Snipers and enemies therein. Soon, reinforcement will arrive. Eliminate all of them and regroup with Farah.

Regroup with Farah and proceed to the LZ

Clearing the Shipyard in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

Follow Farah down the hill. Unfortunately, a storm is brewing, and you are stuck in an open area with few covers. On top of that, Konni soldiers have arrived in the area and are actively looking for you. To reach the other end safely, take the left flank, as it's relatively safer and has sufficient cover.

If you have a sniper rifle, now is the time to use it. Clear the adversaries nearby and use the rifle to take down the Konni soldiers positioned to your right. Now, an enemy will show up with an RPG directly before you. Shoot him down and all the remaining enemies in the area. If you take them out all successfully, Farah will notify the team that the Shipyard is clear.

Press on, and you will find more resistance. Once you kill them, reinforcements will arrive in waves of vehicles and armored enemies. Find the broken rusty boat in the middle.

The RGL-80 in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

The boat will have an RPG as well as a Grenade Launcher. Equip them if needed to take down the reinforcement vehicles along with the enemies therein.

Once all the enemies are down, Nikolai will arrive with his helicopter to transport the team along with General Shepherd back to base. Approach the helicopter and interact with the doors, which will kick off a cutscene, concluding the mission "Frozen Tundra."

How to get the Snow Angel Achievement/Trophy in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra"

Guide to getting the Snow Angel achievement/trophy in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra" (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra," holds a secret Snow Angel Achievement/Trophy. It can be earned by executing a "Takedown" on the first Sniper you encounter with. Here's how you can easily get near him and take him down:

Since he doesn't get detected by the thermal scope, as soon as you spot him, take the frozen river through the middle to get near him.

When he starts switching places, throw a Flash Grenade to slow him down.

Get near him and wait for the "Takedown" prompt to appear on your screen.

When it appears, press the Melee button to execute him.

Once the execution animation is complete, you will earn the Snow Angel Trophy or Achievement, depending on the platform you are playing the game on.

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra"

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11 "Frozen Tundra" explored (Image via Activision)

Players who complete Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 11, "Frozen Tundra," will be rewarded with a "Skull Rhapsody" Animated Calling Card, irrespective of the difficulty level one completes it in. As long as the complete mission is played through, this in-game item will be earned.

