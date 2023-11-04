Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 10 "Highrise" walkthrough: How to complete, reward, and more

You will receive early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign if you pre-ordered this title. Highrise is the game's tenth mission, and your main goal in it is to capture Andrei Nolan, the Konni group's leader. This mission involves only one objective, but you have complete control over how you approach it. You can go in guns blazing or stealthily, taking out enemies discreetly while planning your next move.

This game will feature many characters from the rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy. Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick is among them. In Highrise, you play as him, trying to find Nolan in an apartment building in Russia.

This guide will walk you through this Modern Warfare 3 mission and also discuss the rewards that you will unlock when you complete it.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Mission 10: Highrise objectives

Nolan is working with Vladimir Makarov (Image via Activision)

The main objective of this mission is to access the roof of an apartment building and capture Andrei Nolan. This is one of the open combat missions in Modern Warfare 3. Hence, you can take any route and approach it however you want.

After Laswell debriefs Task Force 141, Captain Price and Sergeant Gaz head to St. Petersburg in Russia to capture Nolan.

The former character will get a few guns to assist him during his mission in the apartment complex. That said, here's what you need to do as him in Highrise:

Reach the rooftop

Secure the rooftop

Secure Nolan

Attach Nolan to the exfil site

Holdout until exfil

Attach to Skyhook

Reach the rooftop

You will have to clear the building as you climb up (Image via Activision)

Gaz will take the low ground, while Price provides cover fire from a superior vantage point. You will begin the quest as Gaz and must clear the building as you ascend it. There will be numerous enemies during this mission, but several guns can be found throughout the apartment complex to help you.

Here are all the weapons and equipment found during this campaign mission in Modern Warfare 3:

First floor

Explosive Crossbow

Silenced Expedite 12

Minigun

Incendiary MCW

Fifth floor

50 GS

Silenced COR-45

Silenced TAQ-M

Snapshot Pulse

Seventh floor

Silenced MTZ Interceptor

Silenced Kastov 762

Eighth floor

VEL 46

Ninth floor

Silenced Striker 9

LA-B 330

Eleventh floor

Silenced Striker 9

RPK

WSP Stinger

PDSW 528

Rooftop

Anti-armor rounds

ISO Hemlock

During this story quest in Modern Warfare 3, you can follow the arrows inside the buildings if you feel lost to find your way toward your objective.

Secure the rooftop

Get ready for combat (Image via Activision)

You will rendezvous with Captain Price once you are on the roof. After climbing a ladder, you will have to engage in combat with some foes head-on. Defeat the enemies as fast as you can.

Secure Nolan

Congrats. You got Andrei Nolan (Image via Activision)

After dispatching all enemies on the roof, you can secure your target, Andrei Nolan. A small cutscene will play out with Gaz knocking the poor guy unconscious. Your mission is almost over.

Attach Nolan to exfil site

Carry Nolan back to the Skyhook (Image via Activision)

Carry the unconscious Andrei Nolan to the exfil site, and attach him to the Skyhook. You can find an equipment stash beside your location. Quickly grab whatever you find inside.

Hold out until exfil

The jet is on its way, but it will take some time (Image via Activision)

Gaz and Price will request an airlift, which will take some time. Until the airplane arrives, a large number of adversaries will spawn. Take cover and hold your ground. Do not try running around the rooftop because the army will surround you and kill you.

Attach yourself to Skyhook

The aircraft will carry you to safety in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

After a few minutes, the aircraft will arrive. Quickly attach yourself to the hook to make your exfil.

After this, another cutscene will play, and the mission will end. You'll get a reward for finishing it: Operator Doc.

During the ending cutscene, Laswell, Price, and Nikolai discuss a plan to find Makarov, leading to the next quest, Frozen Tundra.