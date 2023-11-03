Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Flashpoint is the eighth mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign. It gives fans a glimpse of the Stadium POI from the Warzone map, Verdansk, as Captain Price takes players back in time to narrate his encounter with Makarov. This is one of the linear missions, meaning they won't have much to explore or to experiment with. The path is static, and involves some interesting dialogues and action sequences.

While some players would love to head into the mission without prior knowledge, others would want to know what they are getting themselves into. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the MW3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" and how to complete it easily.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" objectives

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" objectives explored (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" is a trip down the memory lane for Task Force 141, where Laswell questions Captain Price why he did not kill Makarov in their previous encounter. The latter begins narrating events that took place four years back in Verdansk, when Makarov and his allies attacked the Verdansk Stadium.

We are then shown a cutscene with Captain Price, Soap McTavish, and Corporal Burns as they drive to the stadium to contain the threat. However, Shepherd asks the team to bring back Makarov alive.

Hence, the mission "Flashpoint" can be broken down into three primary objectives:

Eliminate all the terrorists attacking the stadium.

Capture Makarov alive.

Exfiltrate from the location.

Taking control of the Verdansk Stadium

The Verdansk Stadium parking lot in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" (Image via Activision)

The mission begins with Price, Soap, and Burns in the stadium's underground parking lot. The terrorists are posing as the police, and can be seen slaughtering innocent civilians. Get out of the vehicle and eliminate all the enemies. They will be shooting back so make sure you have sufficient cover.

Now, take the stairs to your left to reach the upper level. You will encounter some resistance in this area as well. As you get inside the stadium, you will see civilians running for their lives as the terrorists are shooting them down. Proceed to take out all the enemies and move forward. Remember take your shots carefully because the mission will instantly fail if you hit a civilian.

There will be a few terrorists with shields and shotguns. Hence, make sure that you don't get too close to them, especially if you are playing on Hardened or the Veteran difficulty levels.

Keep moving forward and you'll see a doorway leading to stairs bashed opened by civilians as they run away from the gunshots. Take the stairs to the upper level as you eliminate the enemies on the way.

Reach the top floor, where you will find a locked door. Interact with it and Price will get it open with a crowbar. Follow him through the VIP lobby, and you will encounter some enemies pretending to be paramedics.

Makarov's men pretending to be medics in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" (Image via Activision)

They will ask you for assistance in helping a dying man. However, as soon as you get close, they will try to attack you. Press the Melee button as soon as the prompt appears to take down the terrorists closest to you and kill the rest with your guns.

Now, Burns will secure the room as you and Captain Price push ahead to capture Makarov. This ends the first section of the mission.

Capturing Makarov alive

Securing Makarov in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" (Image via Activision)

Follow Captain Price and rappel down to the parking lot. Keep following him and you will soon see an ambulance coming your way. However, it will stop a distance and wait for you to get close. As you get near, the driver will try to ram the vehicle to kill you. When it starts rushing towards you, immediately get between the gaps of the parked buses.

The ambulance will lose control and crash; approach and interact with it to open it. You will find Makarov here along with a few dead paramedics. Capture him alive. Remember to not shoot him or the mission will fail.

Getting out of the Verdansk Stadium

Holding near the gates of Verdansk Stadium in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" (Image via Activision)

Now that Makarov is captured, your next task is to get out of the place. Walk with Price. When Makarov stops moving, press the Melee button behind him to make him walk again for a while. Keep moving forward until you meet resistance once again. Take down the terrorists and if needed, use cover behind the parked cars.

Make sure that you do not turn your back to Makarov. If done, he will attack you and the mission will fail.

Continue moving and you will come across a tight space between a crashed bus and the wall. Press the Interact key on Makarov to move through this tiny gap. If he stops, press the Melee button to keep him moving.

Follow Captain Price as you reach the gates. As soon as you reach, a lot of enemies will spawn behind you. Take them down.

Now interact with the gates to open them. When you are finally outside, you will see a helicopter coming to your location for exfiltration. Proceed to move towards it. However, the way ahead will not be smooth as it is swarming with enemies. Fortunately, Ghost is on the helicopter and will provide sniper support.

Make your way through the clustered vehicles. Make sure to check your corners properly before proceeding as the terrorists could be hiding anywhere. Moreover, some of them will be armored, and you will need more than a couple of bullets to take them down.

Taking out enemies from the top of a bus in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" (Image via Activision)

Your best bet in this situation would be to get on top of the parked buses to get a better view of the enemies and singling them out.

Keep pressing forward and you will find the landing zone. Wait for the helicopter to land, and interact with General Shepherd to get onboard the helicopter. This ends the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint."

Rewards for completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint"

Rewards for Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint" explored (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 8 "Flashpoint," you will be instantly rewarded with a "Toxic Drip" Calling Card, irrespective of the difficulty level you played the mission on. As long as you complete it, you'll receive the reward.

