Modern Warfare 3 content creator points out "the biggest problem" in the multiplayer beta

Modern Warfare 3 open beta is nearing its end, and while most of the reviews are positive, there is one thing that players/content creators are not happy about. COD content creator ExoGhost posted a clip on Twitter and revealed that the spawn system in Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most important issues that Sledgehammer Games needs to fix when it launches on November 10.

Here is what ExoGhost said about the spawn system:

"Modern Warfare 3 spawns are terrible. Biggest problem with the game currently."

Read below to understand this problem and uncover why the spawn system is so awful in Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Is Modern Warfare 3 spawn system terrible?

In the video, it can be seen that the player spawns in the basement of the Highrise map. After that, when they try to jump off the ledge and grab the ladder, they get killed immediately by another opponent who had spawned right behind them.

Now, in multiplayer games like Call of Duty, a spawning location should be an opponent-free zone because, if there are enemies near your spawn location, putting a fight becomes a bit difficult and makes the game experience unfair.

A Twitter user named @meeklmore stated:

"I don't understand why it's so hard for Call of Duty to make good spawns in the current games, squad spawns s**k and I'm assuming they are in this game as well. Why is it so hard for them to find a system that works consistently."

While the posted video was on the Highrise map, another user pointed out that the problem is not specific to this map. According to @dylanvalentinnn, every map has a similar problem with player spawn in Modern Warfare 3, and it's extremely difficult for players to enjoy the game while facing this.

MW3 is indeed a great game, and fans have been loving its content so far. From quick movement to great gunplay, a large part of the community believes Call of Duty is back to its core and focusing more on arcadey-styled gameplay with MW3.

Furthermore, the developers of Sledgehammer Games have also been focusing more on community feedback and changing the game accordingly. Hence, it can be hoped that the issue with the spawn protection will be resolved when the game launches globally.

For similar information regarding MW3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.