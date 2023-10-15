Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta is officially here, and with that, the much-awaited advanced movement mechanism has also returned. Although a large part of the CoD community has been waiting for the game to be fast-paced, it seems that not everyone is taking it well. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), by user @ExoGhost, a player could be seen getting outplayed by their opponent and reporting them instantly. Of course, the community did not take this incident too well.

CoD content creator ExoGhost called them out and stated,

"Casual CoD players are complaining about MW3 movement being too fast. They can't keep up."

Although the situation is pretty debatable, let's take a look at what the Modern Warfare 3 community has to say about it.

Is Modern Warfare 3 too "fast" for casual players?

After a long wait, Call of Duty has finally added the Slide Cancel feature back to the game. While the mechanism doesn't reset the Tac Sprint like it used to in previous titles, it is still an overpowered feature that is quite difficult to master.

In the clip, a player could not keep up with their opponent's movement and got killed instantaneously. While the skill gap will always be there in a competitive game like Modern Warfare 3, the community did not like how it ended. The player instantly reported their opponent for cheating, which wasn't true.

CoD community talks about MW3 being fast (Image via X)

A user named @YourBoyHobo stated that players like them shouldn't be able to play the game at all. Another user called out the current player base, claiming that they don't get inspired anymore. According to user @Gripp_, there is no urge for players to get better.

User @m6cks mocked the situation and said,

"They can stay on Casual Warfare II."

Another user thinks that if players don't like the advanced movement mechanism in Modern Warfare 3, they can go back to Modern Warfare 2.

CoD community debates regarding the skill gap in MW3 (image via X)

Back in 2022, with the introduction of MW2, Call of Duty removed the fan-favorite mechanism from the game to reduce the skill gap. However, the community did not agree with the policy and has been clamoring to bring it back ever since.

It seems that with the return of the Slide Cancel, the skill gap is back as well. Although it is arguable whether it's a good or bad development, a large part of the community seems to be in love with it and wants Call of Duty to remain this way.

What is your opinion regarding Modern Warfare 3 being too fast? Let us know in the comments.