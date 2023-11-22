Modern Warfare 3 Makarov Classic II limited edition watch: Where to buy, price, and more

Modern Warfare 3 is known for presenting amazing collaborations, and this time, it comes in the form of an exquisite watch. Keeping a close eye on the trends in modern culture, American watchmaker MVMT has once again merged style and gaming by offering a limited edition watch. The product in question is called the MVMT x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 The Makarov Classic II.

This brand has become synonymous with modern design, innovation, and a commitment to crafting watches that not only tell time but also a story. Limited to just 500 units, this timepiece is currently available. The section below will talk about where you can buy this watch and how much it costs.

Where to find and price of the Makarov Classic II

For gamers looking to secure this piece, The Makarov Classic II is available exclusively on the official MVMT website at https://www.mvmt.com/. Priced at $218.00, this limited edition watch encapsulates the essence of Modern Warfare 3 while exemplifying MVMT's dedication to craftsmanship and style.

With only 500 units in existence, The Makarov Classic II is a collector's dream. It's set to ship between November 27 - December 8, which could make this a perfect holiday gift.

All about the Modern Warfare 3 Makarov Classic II watch

MVMT, known for its minimalist yet bold designs, has joined forces with Call of Duty to create a limited-edition timepiece. The Makarov Classic II draws inspiration from the iconic good vs. evil rivalry within MW3, paying homage to the game's calculated antagonist, Vladimir Makarov.

As you look at the The Makarov Classic II, the first thing that captures your attention is its sleek and sharp design. This watch seamlessly incorporates the game's official red-and-black theme, instantly immersing you in the high-stakes environment of MW3.

But the details are where this timepiece truly shines. Subtle nods to the game's legendary lore include a Konni snake and sword backplate, elevating the watch's aesthetic. The "III" logo at the three-hour mark serves as a constant reminder of the game's legacy.

The watch comes in a custom collaboration box, which includes a special edition MVMT x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multi-tool keychain. Additionally, each box contains a unique code, unlocking an exclusive Ghost character weapon charm for your in-game campaigns, ensuring that the MVMT experience extends beyond the physical realm.