Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 free access: Start date, how to play, and more

Activision has officially announced a limited-time free-to-play opportunity for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Multiplayer and Zombies. During this time, gamers can play the game without any cost, immersing themselves in its diverse content, including the latest additions from the Season 1 update. This initiative allows gamers to fully experience the title before making an informed decision about whether to purchase the game.

While the game garnered both positive and negative feedback, the campaign, skill-based matchmaking, and various bugs were singled out for criticism. However, players have praised the multiplayer for its new movement mechanics similar to the original MW experience, enhanced visuals, and numerous weaponry.

Notably, the zombie mode has grown in popularity and has become a favorite feature of the game. This free trial allows players to establish their own opinions about the game's strengths and shortcomings.

This article aims to provide information regarding the commencement of the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 free access, detailing its offerings and the steps to engage in this limited-time experience.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 for free

The free access to Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will begin on December 14, 2023, at 10 am PT, extending for four days until December 18, 2023, at 10 am PT. During this time, players can download the game on their respective platforms. The developers confirmed that an additional download would be required to play the game.

While specifics are unknown, it is expected that gamers will need to download the Call of Duty HQ. The free trial may be available within this HQ, requiring an additional download for access.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 free access: All available modes and maps

The free access period allows unrestricted access to various multiplayer content and a full experience of the zombie mode. However, it is important to note that while multiplayer is included, not all features will be available during this free trial. Specifically, the new Season 1 Meat map will be available along with a selection of other fan-favorite maps and modes, which are listed below:

6v6 Core Maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.

Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat. Ground War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.

Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort. Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War.

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War. Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, 6v6 Moshpit (featuring Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is now live and is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.