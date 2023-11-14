Modern Warfare 3 update 1.33 size on PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been out for six days, and a new update is on its way, according to @PlayStationSize on X. While the developers have not made any formal announcements, the information implies that the title will be rebranded as Call of Duty, removing the Modern Warfare 3 tag.

Details about the upcoming update for Call of Duty: MW3 have been revealed, including its estimated update size and more.

What is the Modern Warfare 3 update 1.33 size for PS4 and PS5?

According to the most recent information on Call of Duty: MW3's update, the download sizes for PlayStation 4 (1.33) and PlayStation 5 (01.032.000) are 55.430 GB and 108.973 GB, respectively. Despite initial figures estimating a massive download size, a closer look reveals otherwise.

Currently, the PS4 version 1.32 stands at 54.977 GB, with the PS5 version 01.032.000 clocking in at 108.618 GB. As a result, gamers need not be concerned since the planned update is likely to be less than 1 GB in size when compared to the present sizes.

The new update will change the name of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The next Call of Duty: MW3 update, which is expected to be less than 1 GB in size, appears to prioritize changing the title's name rather than addressing significant community-requested changes. The new name will simply include Call of Duty, excluding the Modern Warfare 3 section.

Despite regular minor updates targeted at bug fixes, some critical issues persist. Surprisingly, the devs appear more concerned with rebranding than fixing persistent gameplay issues.

Furthermore, this information is specific to PlayStation users. Therefore, it's unclear whether these changes will be extended to other platforms like Xbox and PC.

The above information is everything players need to know about the upcoming update size of MW3 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

