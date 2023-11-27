Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Ascension' Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Act 2 Tier 2's Ascension is one of the easier missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Usually, Tier 2 missions are either tough or time-consuming, but this is one of the simpler ones of the lot. It involves using redeploy drones and parachutes to drop into a new zone. In this guide, we'll guide players through the mission's objectives and offer tips on completing it successfully.

Guide to Ascension Act 2 Tier 2 mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Ascension is a unique mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and stands out for its straightforward approach. Set in the second act, where challenges tend to escalate, this mission surprises with its simplicity. The primary objective revolves around utilizing redeploy drones strategically to traverse between threat zones.

Redeploy drone icon (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

On starting the mission, you will notice the familiar redeploy drone icon - a rope leading up into the sky. For Warzone veterans, this symbol is instantly recognizable. The mechanics are simple: grab the rope, ascend into the sky, and then parachute and glide to a different threat zone.

Understanding threat zones

Redeploy drone rope (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies introduces different threat zones, marked by varying levels of danger. The low threat zone is the outermost, followed by the medium, and finally, the high threat zone. The mission requires you to navigate from one threat zone to another.

To complete Ascension, you need to choose a redeploy drone from the low-threat zone if you're starting out there. You need to grab the rope, ascend, parachute into the medium threat zone, and then glide to the ground. The mission concludes the moment your feet touch the ground in a different threat zone.

If you begin the mission in the medium threat zone, ascending to the high threat zone or descending to the low threat zone will also complete the objective. The mission's simplicity may catch you off guard, but its elegance lies in its ease of completion.

Rewards for successful completion

Entering a new zone (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

While Ascension may not present a significant challenge, it contributes to the overall progression through Act 2. Once you complete it, as with any other mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you will be granted experience points, potentially unlocking new weapons, perks, or attachments for your arsenal.

Ascension serves as a refreshing break from the more demanding missions within Act 2. Its simplicity allows you to focus on the thrill of parachuting and gliding down into a different area, reminiscent of Warzone gameplay.

Don't forget to enjoy the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies experience