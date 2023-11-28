Modern Warfare 3 Zombies "Exterminator" Act 2 Tier 5 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Exterminator is a Tier 5 mission in Act 2 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Although the game lists three objectives for this mission, it can be broadly divided into two. First, players must complete a Spore Control Contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Then, they must acquire the Rare Aether Tool Schematic and exfiltrate from the game safely to complete the mission.

Despite the time restrictions, the mission can be completed easily with the right strategy. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can easily complete the final Act 2 Tier 5 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete the Spore Control Contract quickly in the Exterminator mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Completing the Spore Control Contract in the Exterminator mission of MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To complete the Exterminator mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the first step is to find a Spore Control Contract. They are spread across the map, and you can consult your tactical map to track one down. Once located, accept the contract and follow the steps below:

Head over to the marked location on the map as directed by the contract.

Once you reach the area, quickly look for the Toolbox, marked with a square logo.

Open it and loot the Inhibitors.

Rush to the nearest cocoon surrounded by the purple gas and deploy an Inhibitor. Repeat this for all the cocoons in the area.

When the Inhibitor destroys the outer shields of the cocoons, they will appear red.

Once they change colors, shoot it down.

That's it. Shooting down all six cocoons will complete the Spore Contract. If you find yourself running out of time, you can undertake this mission in squads to complete it quickly.

Once all six cocoons are destroyed, a purple Reward Rift will appear. Approach and interact with it. Loot the Rare Aether Tool Plans Schematic from therein and then proceed to exfiltrate safely from the area. Doing so will complete the mission, and you will earn all the rewards the mission promises.

Rewards for completing Exterminator mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

All rewards in the Exterminator mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Players who complete the Exterminator mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will earn a Bad Biker Calling Card and a 2500 XP bonus. Considering how easy it is to complete the mission, the rewards seem pretty generous, and the 2500 XP will definitely come in handy for leveling up and unlocking better gear.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the final Act 2 Tier 5 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.