Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Firestarter' Act 3 Tier 2 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Firestarter is a Tier 2 mission in the Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In the mission, players are tasked with two objectives. First, they must ignite 50 Zombies with Napalm Burst Ammo Mod, and then ignite five Special Zombies with the same Ammo Mod. Once both these objectives are done with, the mission will be complete and players will be awarded all the rewards it promises. Although the mission in itself isn't particularly challenging, it can be time-consuming at times.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the first Tier 2 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in the Firestarter mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Guide to finding the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in the Firestarter mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

Before you get started with the Firestarter mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you will need to get your hands on the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod. These spawn randomly, and hence, there are no specific locations that will guarantee a drop. That said, Aether Nests, Infected Strongholds, and Mercenary Strongholds tend to have a higher drop rate compared to other locations.

Among them, however, Aether Nests are the easiest to complete, and here's how you can do so:

First things first, get hold of a Gas Mask, Ammo, and Armor Plates.

Next, locate the nearest Aether Nest from your current location.

Infiltrate the nest and destroy all the cysts that are in the area.

Once the area is clear from danger, the Large Aether Caches will spawn.

Look inside these boxes for the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod.

If you don't find one in the first Aether Nest, move on to the next and repeat the abovementioned steps until you find one.

Once you have acquired the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod, your next task is to equip this mod on your weapon and ignite 50 zombies with it. Please note that the mod has a recharge time, and hence, after setting one zombie on fire, you must wait for a while and then shoot at the next.

Moreover, the mission asks you to ignite the zombies only, and thus, killing them isn't mandatory for your efforts to count.

How to ignite five Special Zombies with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in the Firestarter mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Guide to igniting five Special Zombies with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in the Firestarter mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

The last objective in the Firestarter mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies involves setting fire to five Special Zombies. In the game, the Mangler, the Mimic, and the Disciple are considered Special Zombies. They will usually have a skull icon near their name tag, notifying you that these are more powerful zombies.

If you are struggling to find Special Zombies, you can always find them in the Tier 2 area of the map.

Although the mission asks you to take ignite five Special Zombies, you don't have to fight them. Since these Zombies usually carry more health, you can set one on fire and wait until the fire goes out and then shoot them again. This will count towards the progression of the mission.

Hence, rather than straight-up killing the first Special Zombie you see, it is advised to wait it out and keep setting it on fire until it dies out. Using this strategy, you can complete this objective without having to fight more than two Special Zombies.

Once you are done with this objective, the mission will be complete, and you will be eligible to earn all the rewards it promises.

Rewards for completing the Firestarter mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Firestarter mission in MW3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

The Firestarter mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies awards players an Epic Aether Tool Acquisition and 2500 XP. This particular tool can be used to upgrade one's weapon to Epic Rarity, thus making it more powerful against all types of enemies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.