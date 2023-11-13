Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Pit Stop Tier 3 mission, rewards, and more

Pit Stop is a Tier 3 mission in Act 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Despite being a Tier 3 mission, it is fairly easy to complete. The mission only asks players to refuel three vehicles, on the sole condition that these three vehicles must be different. If players refuel a vehicle, drive it to exhaust the gas, and then try to refuel it, the second attempt won't count. However, even with the given constraints, Pit Stop can be completed without breaking a sweat.

That said, in this guide, we take a closer look at this Tier 3 Act 1 mission and how to complete it.

How to refuel vehicles in the Pit Stop mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Refueling a vehicle in the Pit Stop mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via @TroubleChute Basics on YouTube/Activision)

Follow the steps below to refuel vehicles in the Pit Stop mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Find any vehicle you want, including boats. However, it is advised to use cars for ease.

Drive to any gas station on the map. (Look for gas station markers on the Tac-map)

Wait for the refueling and repairing progress bar to show up.

Once the progress bar fills, refueling one vehicle is complete.

Now, serially, repeat the above steps with two different vehicles.

Once you have successfully refueled all three vehicles, the mission will be complete. You don't need to get into the Tier 2 or 3 zones, as it can be completed by staying in the low-threat areas.

However, ensure that you aren't being attacked by Hellhounds. If you are, they will explode and deal damage to the vehicle. Thus, once you are inside the gas station, it is recommended to keep an eye out from inside the vehicle. Thanks to the third-person perspective, you can constantly check your vicinity.

That said, if you see a Hellhound approaching or zombies getting too close, it is advised to get out of the car and take it out before it gets near your vehicle. Do note that even if you are out of the vehicle, it will continue to refuel and repair. Hence, always prioritize defending yourself and your vehicle first.

What are the rewards for completing the Pit Stop mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Pit Stop mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

If you complete the Pit Stop mission in Modern Warfare 3, you will be rewarded with a Double XP Token (Consumable) and 1500 XP. While that might not seem like a lot for a Tier 3 mission, the mission in itself is fairly easy. Also, the additional XP can help you level up quickly and unlock new rewards and items for use in-game.

That covers everything there is to know about completing this Tier 3 mission in Act 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. As previously mentioned, this is an extremely easy mission and can be completed in no time.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.