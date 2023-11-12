Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Road Rage Tier 1 mission, rewards, and more

Road Rage is a Tier 1 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Being a Tier 1 task, it does not ask much from players and is divided into two simple objectives. First, players must take down 30 zombies with a vehicle by running over them. Second, they must repair a vehicle tire. Once they finish two objectives, the mission will be complete, and they will be instantly awarded all the rewards it promises.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at this new Tier 1 mission and how you can complete it easily in no time, along with all the rewards it brings.

How to run down 30 zombies with a vehicle in the Road Rage mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Killing 30 zombies with a vehicle in the Road Rage mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is pretty straightforward. Here's how you can complete this objective in the game:

First things first, find a vehicle. To do so, simply open your tac map and mark the location of a vehicle, preferably an armored one.

Get to the vehicle and proceed to drive it.

Head to a low or medium-threat location on the map and start running down zombies with the vehicle.

Once you take down 30 such zombies, this part of the mission will be complete.

If you are struggling to locate large hordes of zombies, you are always guaranteed to find some inside the radiation zone.

However, it is worth noting here that sometimes one vehicle may not suffice, as hitting the zombies lowers the vehicle's overall durability. Hence, have one more in the vicinity just in case things go south.

How to repair a vehicle tire in the Road Rage mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Once you are done killing zombies, you'll have to repair a vehicle tire to complete the Road Rage mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Here's how to do it:

Get to a safe location with the vehicle.

Shoot out a tire.

Approach the broken tire and interact with it.

Doing so will repair the tire, and the mission will be complete. Now, a reward will spawn for you to collect.

What are the rewards for completing the mission Road Rage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Stamin-Up Can and 1500 XP reward for completing MW3 Zombies mission 'Road Rage' (Image via Activision)

All players who complete the Road Rage mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will earn a Stamin-Up Can Acquisition and 1500 XP. Since this is a Tier 1 mission, the rewards aren't that great. However, the additional XP can certainly help you rank up and attempt higher-tier missions with better rewards.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing this new Tier 1 mission in MW3 Zombies. This is a pretty straightforward mission and can be completed within a couple of minutes.

Please note here that although the mission lists the objectives in a particular sequence, players don't need to complete it in that order. They can also start with repairing tires.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.