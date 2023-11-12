Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Wall Power Tier 1 mission, rewards, and more

Wall Power is a Tier 1 mission in Act 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This mission entails two unique yet simple objectives. First, it asks users to buy a weapon from the Wall Buy. Second, it directs them to use this weapon and kill 50 zombies.

Once these objectives are finished, the mission will be complete, making you eligible for all the rewards that this mission promises.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the mission Wall Buy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can easily complete it.

How to buy a weapon from the Wall Buy in the Wall Power mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Buying a weapon from a Wall Buy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Images via Activision)

To complete the mission Wall Power in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you'll need to buy a weapon from the Wall Buy. Here's how you can do so:

Open the Tac-Map and look for the small black pistol icons. If you hover them with the cursor, it will read "Wallbuy Weapon."

Mark one that's in the vicinity and also relatively safer.

Approach it and interact with it to buy the weapon.

Once you buy the weapon, the first half of the mission is complete, and now all that remains for you to do is kill 50 zombies with the same weapon. This is pretty self-explanatory, and you can easily get these 50 kills. To get it done quicker, however, try going for headshots, and you'll be done with the mission in no time and earn all the rewards.

That said, it is worth noting here that in order to buy a weapon, you will need to spend some of your Essence Points.

Hence, before diving into the mission, you should spend some time completing contracts or killing zombies to earn enough Essence Points. For starters, 2000 Essence Points should be enough for the most part, but it's always suggested to collect a few extra before going in.

What are the rewards for completing the mission Wall Power in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Get Smoked Emblem and 1500 XP as rewards for the Wall Power mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Players who complete the mission Wall Power in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will earn a Get Smoked Emblem and 1500 XP. Despite being a Tier 1 mission, these rewards are pretty good. Moreover, the additional 1500 XP can help your rank by giving a boost in leveling up, allowing you to reach higher tiers with better rewards.

This is a straightforward mission that doesn't require taking on difficult bosses or involves complex puzzles.

The only part of the mission that a few might find difficult to complete is taking down 50 zombies with the Wall Buy weapon, as ammunition will be running out quite frequently. Hence, it is always recommended to carry some extra ammo depending on the weapon.

