Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Heist' Act 2 Tier 4 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Heist is a Tier 4 mission in Act 2 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies which offers straightforward objectives with no complex procedures. Completing the mission with a well-equipped group and correct tactics is relatively easy despite time limits and resistance from aggressive mercenaries. The mission has two objectives, yet considering them as one is justifiable since completing the initial objective seamlessly generates the item required to complete the second.

This guide will provide the proper approach to completing the Heist mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, along with some important tips.

How to complete the Heist mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Heist mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires you to complete two objectives:

Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extract Contract

You will be rewarded with the Cranial Adjustment Charm and an additional 3000 XP upon completion.

To make the mission easy, it is recommended you be ready in advance with powerful weapons, armor plates, grenades, and a proper squad. Before commencing, you should Pack-a-Punch your weapon to level 2, which will require a total of 15,000 essences.

Begin in the low-threat area, locate a Pack-a-Punch machine, and upgrade your weapon to level 1. Now, navigate to the medium threat zone, pinpoint another machine via the Tac map, and upgrade it to level 2.

Objective 1: Complete an Aether Extraction Contract

Aether Extraction contract (Image via Activision and YouTube/TroubleChute Basics)

Begin the mission by locating an Aether Extraction contract on your Tac map. The location can be identified by a rocket icon with a blue backdrop; mark it and proceed to activate the contract. After activation, three Aether Extractor rockets descend and are marked on the Tac map, triggering a three-minute timer.

Manage the time frame effectively by quickly disabling all three Aether Extractors. Because of their near proximity, travel time is minimal. Prioritize the elimination of aggressive mercenaries, either personally or by instructing your squad to focus on them. Simultaneously, head towards each Extractor and trigger the Overload Aether Extractor prompt upon proximity. Initiate this action and repeat it with the remaining two Extractors.

Disabling an Aether Extractor (Image via Activision and YouTube/TroubleChute Basics)

Upon disabling all three Aether Extractors within three minutes, the contract will be completed, and your first objective will be met.

Objective 2: Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extract Contract

Collecting a filled Essence Container (Image via Activision and YouTube/TroubleChute Basics)

When you successfully disable the final Aether Extractor, a filled Essence Container appears next to it, along with a reward rift. To complete the second objective, collect the container.

With this, you will successfully complete the Heist mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 Zombies mission guides.