Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Mind Control' Act 2 Tier 5 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Mind Control is a Tier 5 mission in Act 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It entails two major objectives. First, it asks you to turn 20 zombies with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod, and second, it directs you to allow 25 zombies to be killed by a turned zombie. While the objectives aren't challenging, they can be time-consuming and may require you to play through an entire match to achieve them.

Usually, players face difficulty in finding the Brain Rot Ammo Mod itself. This is completely dependent on luck, and just getting hands on one might take up most of the time. However, once acquired, the rest is pretty straightforward.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can complete the Mind Control mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies quickly so that you don't have to sit through an entire game.

Where to find the Brain Rot Ammo Mod to complete the Mind Control mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Finding the Brain Rot Ammo Mod in the Mind Control mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies(Image via Activision)

To complete the Mind Control mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, your first task is to find the Braind Rot Ammo Mod. Here's a proven way you can earn it early in the game:

First, stack up on ammo, shields, and if possible, a Gas Mask.

Next, find an Aether Nest. Consult the in-game map to get to the nearest one.

Infil the nest and take out all the cysts in the area.

Once all the cysts are broken, purple boxes will spawn.

Open them to look for the Brain Rot Ammo Mod, which is represented by a skull.

It should be noted here that finding this particular Ammo Mod can be time-consuming, and no loot box in the game guarantees one. Hence, if you don't find it inside the first Aether Nest, move on to the next and repeat the above steps.

You may also infiltrate an Infected Stronghold to acquire the same. However, Aether Nests tend to be easier, and the purple boxes therein have a higher probability of dropping what you are looking for.

Once you get hold of the Mod, simply equip it with your primary weapon. It is worth noting here that once you have equipped it, make sure not to equip other mods. Doing so will replace the current one, and you'll have to find a new Brain Rot Ammo Mod.

How to turn zombies with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod in the Mind Control mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Using the Brain Rot Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Your next objective in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies' Mind Control mission is to turn 20 zombies with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod. It's pretty straightforward, and here is how you can do so:

Find a horde of zombies.

Shoot them with the Mod equipped.

That's it. As you keep shooting, one among them will turn friendly and its body will start giving off a green gas, signaling that it is on your side. Now, simply sit back and let it kill the other zombies. However, it won't last forever, and it will be taken down by the other zombies.

Once the friendly zombie is taken down, shoot at the other zombies to get them on your side. Repeat this process until you turn 20 zombies into friendlies. By the time you do so, they will have already killed 25 zombies, completing the mission's final objective.

It is worth noting here that you can have only one friendly zombie at a time. Further, there's a certain limit to how frequently the Brain Rot Ammo Mod turns them into allies, which can make this an excruciatingly lengthy mission.

Rewards for completing Mind Control mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Mind Control mission of MW3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

Players who complete the Mind Control mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, will earn an Elemental Pop Can Acquisition and a 2500 XP bonus. The Elemental Pop is a powerful consumable in the game that applies a random base Ammo Mod to the weapon. This can come in handy, especially in dangerous situations where one is surrounded by enemies.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Act 2 Tier 5 Mind Control mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

