Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Most Firepower' Act 3 Tier 2 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Most Firepower is a Tier 2 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Similar to More Firepower from Act 2, this mission requires players to Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 3, kill 100 Zombies with a Level 3 Pack-a-Punched weapon, and finally, kill a Megabomb with Level 3 Pack-a-Punched weapon. Completing these three tasks will complete the mission, forging the way for higher tiers in the Act.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Most Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can complete it easily.

How to Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 3 in the Most Firepower mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Guide to getting a weapon to Level 3 Pack-a-Punch in the Most Firepower of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To complete the Most Firepower mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you will need to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to Level 3. There are multiple ways of doing so:

Pack-a-Punch machines

Flawless Aetherium Crystal Acquisition

If you have previously completed the Two Factor Authentication Tier 1 Act 3 mission in the game, you will already have the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Acquisition, and you can use it to instantly get your weapon to Pack-a-Punch Level 3. However, if you have used it already, you will need to go through the first method. Here's how you can do so:

Locate a Pack-a-Punch machine in the Tier 1 area on the map.

Head over to the location and get your weapon to Level 1 Pack-a-Punch. This will cost you 5000 Essence Points.

Next, collect 10000 Essence Points and head to the Tier 2 area.

Use a Pack-a-Punch machine to get your weapon to Level 2.

Similarly, now collect 15000 Essence Points and head to the Tier 3 area to get your weapon to Level 3.

Doing so will complete the first objective of the mission. If you follow the machine method, you will spend a total of 30000 Essence Points, and it will be really difficult and time-consuming. Hence, you are advised to save the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Acquisition from the Two Factor Authentication mission so that you can Pack-a-Punch weapon to Level 3 instantaneously.

Now that your weapon is Level 3, simply kill 100 zombies with it. Please note here that these kills must come from zombies only, and Mercenaries won't count. That said, it is advised to hold onto this step as you will be facing multiple zombies when facing the Megabomb anyway.

Where to find the Megabomb in Most Firepower mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Possible location of the Megabomb in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The final objective in the Most Firepower mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies involves players taking down the Megabomb using the Pack-a-Punch Level 3 weapon. This particular zombie can usually be found inside the high-threat (red) zone. Although it spawns randomly, you have a high chance of finding it inside the Opal Palace. (Consult the image above for the exact coordinates of this location).

Defeating it won't be easy, and you will require a lot of bullets, shields, and Perks to get it done. Moreover, you will be attacked by large hordes of zombies in the meantime. Hence, it is advised to undertake this task in squads if possible. If not, you need to be wary of every move you make and ensure you are properly geared up to take on the Megabomb.

Please note that you can deal damage to the Megabomb using any weapon or even Killstreaks. However, the final blow must come from the Pack-a-Punch Level 3 weapon. Once defeated, the mission will be complete and you are safe to exfil.

Rewards for completing the Most Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Most Firepower mission in MW3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

Completing the Most Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will reward players with a Carnage Charm and a 2500 XP bonus. While the Carnage Charm is purely cosmetic, the additional XP can certainly come in handy to level up and reach higher tiers for even better rewards.

