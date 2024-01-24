Modern Warfare 3 Zombies new glitch spawns all players together in a lobby

Players have stumbled upon another glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This time, the bug is more humorous than game-breaking. A gameplay video posted by Reddit user u/Superbacon32 showcases an incident where all players in a match spawn together in a lobby.

The Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 has introduced several glitches. While these issues don't affect all players, fans hope that the developer will address and fix them in upcoming updates.

New Modern Warfare 3 Zombies glitch spawns all 24 players together

A recent discovery in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies unfolds as a glitch. Contrary to the usual random player dispersion across the map, this glitch manifested in a match where all 24 players spawned in a singular location.

Reddit user u/SuperBacon32 captured this amusing moment and posted the video gameplay on Reddit. The glitch happened just a few days after the Season 1 Reloaded patch, an update that players claimed to break Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Some players reported experiencing the same glitch on the day of the update, while others claimed to encounter it during the MW3 Zombies launch in November 2023.

On X, @ArchQueenAE recalled a similar glitch experience, sharing that upon spawning and landing off the helicopter, an unexpected twist unfolded. As the match commenced with the timer hitting zero, all players were downed for no reason, leading to an instantaneous end to the match. Despite attempts at self-resurrection, no player could revive.

Meanwhile, user @I_Am_Lionheart2 shared that the glitch also happened to him and his friend, where all players spawned at the farm area at the edge of the Zombies map.

The glitch piqued the interest of many Zombies players, with some claiming that this would be an interesting feature to add to the game. User @D0nkey100 shared that fans should be allowed to run a 24-player squad in the game.

Currently, no option allows more than six players to queue all at the same time. If the Modern Warfare 3 developer decides to do this, it would be a fun addition to the game.

