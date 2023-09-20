Modern Warfare 3 Zombies storyline is a direct continuation of Black Ops Cold War

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story trailer was just unveiled, and it's evidently a direct sequel to Black Ops Cold War. The trailer revealed interesting insights into the mode, including the origins of the outbreak and deep ties with the BOCW universe. But that's not all; iconic characters from BOCW zombies will play a major role in the upcoming storyline, in what is possibly the most interesting crossover in the series.

In a first for the Modern Warfare series, MW3 (reboot) will feature a Zombie mode. As per the official Call of Duty blog, it will be an open-world PvE experience where players must not only fight the undead but also human enemies. Although nothing much was revealed about the story, it was stated that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies would be based on the Dark Aether story.

This had fans speculating about the possibilities of the storyline. Fortunately, the latest cinematic trailer puts these speculations to the rest as the Zombie storyline for MW3 was officially unveiled.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies storyline revealed; tied with Black Ops Cold War universe

Expand Tweet

The recent Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer has confirmed that the mode will be a direct continuation of the Black Ops Cold War. The trailer begins with Victor Zakhaev and the PMC Terminus Outcomes infiltrating a hidden base. The camera then pans to show us the mummified body of Gregory Weaver with his iconic eye patch and three other bodies.

In BOCW, Weaver, along with Strauss, Carver, and Grey, were shown to perish. The trailer confirms this fact and depicts that it is indeed a continuation of the events that took place nearly 40 years ago, in 1985.

On the table in the middle of the four dead bodies are two vials of the Aetherium (and two are missing), causing the outbreak back in BOCW. Zakhaev and Terminus Outcomes were able to secure these materials, and as they were exiting the area, the local police force attacked them. They were outnumbered, which led to Zakhaev releasing the Aetherium.

This event rendered the living disoriented and brought the dead back to life as zombies, causing the outbreak again, which the Requiem contained (with the help of Samantha) back in BOCW Forspoken.

Right after the outbreak scene, the trailer shifted scenes to show Laswell and Soap heading into the area to contain the threat alongside Ravenov. In the Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Sergei Ravenov fought alongside the Requiem to defeat the zombies and the Omega group to contain the outbreak caused by Aetherium.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies seems to be picking up right where BOCW Zombies left: all main characters getting arrested (along with Weaver) and Richtofen shutting down Requiem.

MW3 Zombies brings the world of Black Ops and Modern Warfare together to deliver fans an experience like never before seen. Fans looking forward to the official gameplay reveal of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies must tune into the Call of Duty: Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.