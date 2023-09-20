The latest Call of Duty MW3 Zombies trailer has confirmed that Gregori Weaver is dead. The clip indicates that the beloved character has indeed passed away in the game's universe, leaving players stunned and interested to learn more about his death. Weaver's character matured and endured difficult conditions throughout the different versions of the title. In this article, we'll go over who he was and his significance in the Call of Duty franchise.

Gregori Weaver confirmed dead in the MW3 Zombies trailer

Gregori Weaver (Image via Activision)

Unfortunately, Weaver's death was confirmed in MW3, which is a significant turning point in the ongoing story. The passing away of such an important character adds a significant degree of emotional depth to the game, leaving players wondering how his absence will affect future events.

In earlier games, Weaver had his eye slashed out by Kravchenko, but he survived and was forced to wear an eye patch for the remainder of his life. It can now be assumed that he died sometime between the events of the upcoming title and its previous iterations, but his death was never officially confirmed before today.

Who is Gregori Weaver in Call of Duty

Gregori Weaver Call of Duty: Black Ops (Image via Activision)

Gregori Weaver is a well-known character in the Call of Duty franchise who first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops. He is a member of the CIA Special Activities Division who excels in fighting and strategic thinking and is a reliable ally to the characters Alex Mason and Jason Hudson.

Weaver had pivotal roles in the sequels to Black Ops. During the mission titled WMD, he was captured by Dragovich's soldiers and suffered the horrible loss of his left eye during the Executive Order mission. Despite these failures, Weaver remained an indispensable member of the squad, giving critical intelligence and support as they fought formidable opponents.

His involvement in the Call of Duty plot gave complexity and illustrated the nuances of the characters' lives. Weaver's tactical prowess, along with his interesting past and relationships, made him a series staple, and his death in MW3 is a big loss for players.

While the specific circumstances of Weaver's death are unknown, his impact on the Call of Duty series will not be forgotten. Players will definitely be saddened by the loss of this beloved figure and eagerly await further details concerning his demise.