MW2 weapons to reportedly get Aftermarket parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

As per the reports from the X post by SemtexLeaks, it has been reported that MW2 weapons will receive Aftermarket parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 3. In the ever-evolving landscape of Warzone and MW3, the anticipation builds as reports suggest a significant enhancement in the weapons. If this leak turns out to be true, then this addition will inject a new layer of customization into the inventory.

This article highlights the MW2 weapons that are reported to get Aftermarket parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

NOTE: The information revealed in this article are based on leaks and might be subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

All leaked weapons reportedly getting Aftermarket parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Aftermarket parts have been a part of MW3 and Warzone from the beginning. But they were limited to weapons that came with the game's release. However, if the leak is something to go by, then MW2 weapons will be the next on the list to get treated with Aftermarket parts in MW3 for the very first time.

There are 121 weapons in MW3, with 77 carrying over from MW2. These weapons are categorized as:

Assault Rifle (AR)

Sub-machine gun (SMG)

Snipers

Battle Rifle (BR)

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Pistol

Marksman

Of the 77 weapons, four of them are currently reported to get Aftermarket parts, namely:

M4

M16

KV Broadside

Lockwood MK2

What are Aftermarket parts in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Aftermarket parts refer to additional attachments and modifications players can apply to their weapons to enhance their performance. In COD, these parts include a variety of attachments such as scopes, barrels, grips, magazines, and stocks.

According to the information by SemtexLeaks, Season 3 and Warzone will introduce Aftermarket parts to customize MW2 weapons. In that scenario, players can expect new attachments like sights, grips, barrels, and more to tweak their weapons for better performance.

In Season 2, we witnessed the enhancement of weapon performance, such as the MCW JAK Racen kit, which transforms the weapon into a more agile assault rifle while enhancing recoil control. These parts can be obtained through two primary methods: Weekly Challenges and Armory Challenges.

In Weekly Challenges, players must complete a series of objectives to unlock specific parts. However, once the weekly challenge expires at the end of the season, the Aftermarket parts become accessible through Armory Challenges, which do not have an expiration time.

