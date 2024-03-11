All iconic moments in Warzone history

Call of Duty: Warzone recently completed four years on March 10, 2024, and there are many iconic moments in the game's history. The title quickly gained massive popularity, attracting millions of players worldwide from the very beginning.

The introduction of the Gulag mechanism, where eliminated players get a chance to fight for a second life, was a game-changer. The first time a player won a Gulag match to redeploy back into the game marked a significant moment in the game.

This article will highlight all the iconic moments in Warzone history.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Iconic moments that players witnessed in Warzone history

Since Warzone’s inception, the battle royale has captivated millions of players worldwide with its adrenaline-pumping action and dynamic gameplay. Within the chaotic landscapes of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, the title has played host to many iconic moments that have left a lasting mark on gaming history.

In this exploration, we delve into the most unforgettable iconic moments in the game that have shaped the evolution of the title.

The Iconic moments of 2020 are:

Prisoner of the Gulag released on March 10, 2020

Stadium and Train Station POIS open on August 5, 2020

The Haunting of Verdansk on October 20, 2020

Rebirth Island drops with first-ever Resurgence Mode on December 16, 2020

The Iconic moments of 2021 are:

The Vodianoy Cargo Ship hits Verdansk launched on February 25, 2021

Turn back time in Verdansk ’84 event launched on April 12, 2021

Ghostface Haunts Call of Duty: Warzone released on October 19, 2021

The Numbers event launched on September 21, 2021

Caldera’s Pacific Paradise on December 8, 2021

Festive Fervor on December 16, 2021

The Iconic moments of 2022 are:

Legendary Titans Invae Caldera on May 11, 2022

Go Find Your Fortune on June 22, 2022

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Last Stand on August 24, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Launches with Extraction Mode DMZ on November 16, 2022

The Iconic moments of 2023 are:

Resurgence Returns on Ashika Island on February 15, 2023

Ranked play for Battle Royale on May 10, 2023

Parkour Through Vondel on June 14, 2023

Shadow Siege MW3 reveal on August 17, 2023

Monster Hunting in Al Mazrah on October 17, 2023

Welcome to Urzikstan on December 6, 2023

The Iconic moments of 2024 are:

Ranked play Resurgence comes to the Reimagined Fortune’s keep on February 7, 2024

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Global Launch on March 21, 2024.

These iconic moments have contributed to one of the most influential and beloved Battle Royale in recent years.

