Best aim assist settings in Warzone

In Call of Duty Warzone, having the right aim assist settings can make all the difference between winning and losing a battle. By understanding and optimizing your aim assist settings, you can take your gameplay to the next level and gain an edge over your opponents. Aim assist helps players to track and lock onto enemies more effectively, which can be especially helpful on console platforms where aiming with a controller can be challenging.

This article provides guidance on how to achieve the optimal aim assist settings in Warzone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What is the best aim assist settings in COD Warzone?

The best aim assist setting in COD Warzone can vary depending on personal preference and playstyle. However, several players succeed with a combination of low sensitivity for precision aiming and higher sensitivity for quick reactions. It is important to experiment with various settings in order to find the ones that feel suitable for you. Moreover, PC players can opt for these settings if they shift to a controller.

Inputs

Button layout: Tactical Flipped

Tactical Flipped Flip shoulder buttons: On

On Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: On

On Trigger effect: Off

Deadzone Input

Test Stick Deadzone: Off

Off Left Stick Min: 0

0 Left Stick Max: 99

99 Right Stick Min: 0

0 Right Stick Max: 99

99 Left trigger: 0

0 Right trigger:0

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference)

6 (Set as per preference) Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)

6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity) ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.80

0.80 Sensitivity multiplier

Third person: 1.00

1.00 Ground vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis

On foot: Standard

Standard Third person: Standard

Standard Ground vehicles: Standard

Standard Air vehicles: Standard

Standard Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multplier :1.00

:1.00 Aim curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default

Default ADS Aim Assist: On

On Third-Person ADS Correction Type: Assist

Gameplay

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Slide Maintains Sprint: On

On Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Double Tab

Double Tab Grounded Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Ground Mantle/Hang: Off

Off Slide/Dive Behavior: Tap to Slide

Tap to Slide Plunging Underwater: Trigger

Trigger Parachute Automatic Behavior: Off

Off Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle only

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Change Zoom Activision: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short

Tactical Stance Activation: ADS+Down Button

Tactical Stance Behavior: On Toggle

Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

After modifying the best aim assist settings in Warzone to meet the aforementioned values, gamers can make minor adjustments to align the settings with their play style further.

Check out more COD guides here:

Top 10 Call of Duty players || Warzone latest update || How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in WZ’s Fortune’s Keep || 5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence