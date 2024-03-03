Best aim assist settings in Warzone

In Call of Duty Warzone, having the right aim assist settings can make all the difference between winning and losing a battle. By understanding and optimizing your aim assist settings, you can take your gameplay to the next level and gain an edge over your opponents. Aim assist helps players to track and lock onto enemies more effectively, which can be especially helpful on console platforms where aiming with a controller can be challenging.
This article provides guidance on how to achieve the optimal aim assist settings in Warzone.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
What is the best aim assist settings in COD Warzone?
The best aim assist setting in COD Warzone can vary depending on personal preference and playstyle. However, several players succeed with a combination of low sensitivity for precision aiming and higher sensitivity for quick reactions. It is important to experiment with various settings in order to find the ones that feel suitable for you. Moreover, PC players can opt for these settings if they shift to a controller.
Inputs
- Button layout: Tactical Flipped
- Flip shoulder buttons: On
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: On
- Trigger effect: Off
Deadzone Input
- Test Stick Deadzone: Off
- Left Stick Min:0
- Left Stick Max:99
- Right Stick Min:0
- Right Stick Max:99
- Left trigger:0
- Right trigger:0
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference)
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)
- ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.80
- Sensitivity multiplier
- Third person: 1.00
- Ground vehicles: 1.00
- Air vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis
- On foot: Standard
- Third person: Standard
- Ground vehicles: Standard
- Air vehicles: Standard
- Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multplier:1.00
- Aim curve type: Dynamic
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Default
- ADS Aim Assist: On
- Third-Person ADS Correction Type: Assist
Gameplay
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Slide Maintains Sprint: On
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Double Tab
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off
- Automatic Ground Mantle/Hang: Off
- Slide/Dive Behavior: Tap to Slide
- Plunging Underwater: Trigger
- Parachute Automatic Behavior: Off
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle only
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom Activision: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short
- Tactical Stance Activation: ADS+Down Button
- Tactical Stance Behavior: On Toggle
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
After modifying the best aim assist settings in Warzone to meet the aforementioned values, gamers can make minor adjustments to align the settings with their play style further.
Check out more COD guides here:
Top 10 Call of Duty players || Warzone latest update || How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in WZ’s Fortune’s Keep || 5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence