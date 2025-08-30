New Call of Duty bundle finally adds mil-sim operators to Warzone and Black Ops 6, here's how to get

Warzone and Black Ops 6 have finally received their brand new mil-sim bundle. The Dogs of War collection was initially teased in the COD Blog when the Season 5 intel post dropped. It was a rare sight for fans who are now used to the likes of Butthead and Beavis bundles. For many, the Dogs of War bundle might seem like a breath of fresh air after several themed collections, including American Dad, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

This article will go over the contents of the Dogs of War bundle and explain how you can secure it in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 receive the Dogs of War mil-sim bundle

The Intimidating Service sticker from the Dogs of War bundle (Image via Activision)

The Dogs of War bundle is available for purchase in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as of August 29, 2025. You can purchase it from the in-store bundles section. The tracer pack is priced at 2,400 COD Points.

The bundle features two Operator skins, two weapons, a reticle, a calling card, a sticker, and a special loading screen. It's perfect for anyone trying to take a break from the previous bundles with exaggerated cartoonish themes, one example being the Beavis and Butthead bundle.

Here is the official description of the bundle:

"Strike back and lay on the pressure with the Tracer Pack: Dogs of War Bundle."

Next, let us discuss the contents of the Dogs of War bundle.

All contents of the Dogs of War bundle explored

The Dogs of War bundle consists of the following items:

SAS Directive Operator skin

Leftenant Operator skin

Noble Shield PPSh-41 (Legendary)

Airborne Defender AEK-973 (Legendary)

Sword Insight Reticle

Back-to-Back Calling Card

Honorable Duo Loading Screen

Intimidating Service Sticker

These are all the contents of the new Warzone and Black Ops 6 mil-sim bundle. The SAS Directive Operator Skin features Payne in a new classic SAS-style look, while the Leftenant skin features Park in a more militaristic apparel.

The calling cards and the sticker also have a military-inspired theme, which makes the bundle feel quite cohesive in terms of its overall aesthetic. The weapon blueprints feature red colored tracers and Severance Death FX effects.

