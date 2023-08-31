Activision to use AI to combat toxicity in Call of Duty voice chat

Modern Warfare 3 will be the first Call of Duty game to have voice chat AI moderation to fight toxicity such as hate speech, derogatory language, harassment, and other issues. CoD has long had problems with toxic chat on its voice channels, and Activision announced a collaboration with Modulate to address the issue.

Activision described this as a big step in the company's ongoing campaign against toxic and disruptive behavior in its voice chat function. Activision stated that the AI-based voice chat moderation system would debut on November 10 with the release of Call of Duty: MW3.

Activision to officially implement AI-powered voice chat moderation in Call of Duty

Expand Tweet

ToxMod, Modulate's AI-powered moderation system, will be used in Modern Warfare III voice chat to identify and combat all sorts of toxic in-game verbal exchanges.

This approach will be used with CoD's existing regulation efforts, including text-based filtering across 14 languages and an efficient in-game reporting mechanism.

An initial beta rollout will begin on August 30 in North America within the existing games to ensure the functionality of the voice chat moderation system. This will be followed by a complete global release (excluding Asia) in tandem with the release of Call of Duty: MW3. Primarily, it will be available in English, and more language support will be added later.

Players who prefer not to have their in-game voice conversation to be regulated should turn off their voice chat options. Players who are found to be practicing abusive language in voice chat may face suspensions or, in extreme situations, permanent bans from the game.

Despite this new AI technology, Activision stated that voice chat moderation is not instantaneous. The algorithm categorizes and flags toxic language based on the CoD Code of Conduct as it is detected. However, detected offenses may necessitate additional evaluations of related recordings to understand the context before enforcement is determined.

Call of Duty's existing anti-toxicity moderation has blocked voice and/or text chat to over 1 million users who have broken the CoD Code of Conduct since the release of MW2. While the new ToxMod allows for "trash talk" and lighthearted banter, anything beyond that will be punished.

Expand Tweet

This is a significant step forward for CoD, which has not permitted voice chat reporting in recent years, and could help ensure that voice chat quality does not deteriorate as it frequently does in COD.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information on Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.