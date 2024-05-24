"Black Ops 6 will be the best Black Ops game ever!", says Treyarch executive

According to an executive from Treyarch, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is going to be the best game in the history of the entire Black Ops franchise. The hype surrounding Activision's new FPS premium from the fan-favorite developing studio is already sky-high. Now the latest claim made by someone from Treyarch's own team is likely to escalate the excitement among the fans to a different level.

Black Ops 6 title was recently confirmed following the endless rumors and speculations surrounding its exact naming scheme.

Treyarch's Andy Yoon believes Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be the best Black Ops game ever

Andy Yoon, who works at Treyarch as a Senior Director of Business Operations, recently took to X. Following an official announcement of Call of Duty 2024's main title, he expressed his excitement, which he was containing for more than two years, and wrote this:

"I’ve been waiting over two years to say this, #BlackOps6 will be the best Black Ops game ever! No cap."

Well, that's a huge claim made by someone who's actively been with Treyarch Studios for the past few years. It seems like Mr. Yoon is extremely confident of the quality of Black Ops 6 ahead of its global release. He's been involved with Call of Duty games since 2012.

It's rare to witness such a statement made by a studio's executive months before the launch, especially when the game in question is part of a sub-series like Call of Duty Black Ops.

Speaking of Black Ops 6's potential in terms of being the best Black Ops installment, it might be able to exceed expectations eventually. That's because it's been the longest Call of Duty game in development ever. Treyarch has worked on it for four years now, after the huge success of 2020's Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty 2024 has been the longest game in development at Activision under the FPS franchise (Image via Activision)

Traditionally, there's never been a bad Black Ops game made by the studio. That's one of the reasons why most of the fans in the CoD community admire Treyarch compared to other Activision-owned studios.

The next Call of Duty premium is rumored to launch on October 25, 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the game will prove to be a massive hit upon its debut.

For more news and the latest updates on the Black Ops 6 title in 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.