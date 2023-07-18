Warzone 2 glitch allows players to farm kills in the Gulag

A new game-breaking glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is allowing players to rack up kills in the Gulag's fighting area. It lets players camp in a corner of the dueling area of the Gulag, where they can conveniently accumulate kills on defenseless enemies as the latter spawn in. The glitch is severe enough that players who encounter it can win entire matches without even venturing out.

This isn't the first time players have encountered a glitch or bug pertaining to the game's Gulag. Prior glitches would allow players to spawn with the Jailer's minigun or win a match by sitting it out in the Gulag.

The most recent glitch prevents players from winning games, earning XP, and improving their K/D ratio due to unfair eliminations.

What is the new Gulag glitch in Warzone 2?

Basically, one guy gets to kill everyone who enters the Gulag before they can even move.

The new Gulag glitch coincided with the arrival of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Players report being able to simply sit inside the Gulag and kill enemies who just spawned in for the duel. Since the player who faces the glitch can hide behind their targets, it's impossible for the new spawns to locate them.

Moreover, the glitched player can shoot even before the Gulag round starts. Every Gulag duel features a countdown till the actual game begins. During this time, no player can shoot or move around. However, since the glitch puts the player outside the scope of a typical Gulag match, they can easily rack up eliminations and even win the game.

A Twitter user encountered the glitch when the Jailer killed them in the Gulag. However, the exact way of replicating this issue is not currently known. Call of Duty is yet to acknowledge this issue, and the problem doesn't seem to appear on their official Trello board for 'Known issues' either.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.