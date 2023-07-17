COD 2023 will reportedly bring weapons and Operators in Modern Warfare 3 from MW2

According to reputed COD leaker Bob, the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 title will see the inclusion of all weapons and Operators from MW2. Previously, numerous sources claimed that weapons and Operators from Modern Warfare 2 would carry over to the sequel. However, there was no hard evidence for these claims, and was passed off as just another rumor.

But the recent MW3 weapon and loadout leaks suggest that the previous rumors might be true. Recently, the logo for Modern Warfare 3, along with a host of other intel, was leaked by various sources, including gameplay clips. One of these leaks showcased COD 2023's arsenal, and based on this leak, Bob claims that weapons and Operators from Modern Warfare 2 might make their way to MW3.

Weapons and Operators from MW2 will reportedly carry over to COD 2023 (Modern Warfare 3)

Black Noir Operator with a weapon (Image via Activision)

From the leaked images of the upcoming game's arsenal, Bob identified a particular weapon, TAQ-V. The Battle Rifle was in MW2 and featured in the loadout showcased by the leaked images. It is worth noting that although the rifle appeared in the previous COD titles, it was never under the same name. It was eventually coined in Modern Warfare 2.

While some users claim that the leaked build was old and images might be outdated, Bob insisted they were from a recent build and that the final version of the title should arrive with these weapons. The game is expected to launch on November 10, 2023, with the beta testing rumored to begin on October 6, 2023.

That's everything about the MW2 weapons coming to COD 2023 (Modern Warfare 3). However, the claims only imply that the weapons and Operators would transfer to Call of Duty 2023. Details pertaining to carrying over of in-game progression, skins, bundles, and other purchases aren't currently known.

