Call of Duty confirms the leaked Modern Warfare 3 logo is real

As the next Call of Duty, heavily hinted to be Modern Warfare 3, is less than four months away, the player base has become impatient as Activision has still not officially announced the title. However, various sources close to the developers have confirmed a few aspects of the game, including the logo of Modern Warfare 3, which was leaked a few days ago.

A new collaboration was accidentally revealed with the next Call of Duty. Energy drink company Monster Energy is preparing to start a campaign to advertise their product for when Activision reveals the game.

In doing so, a photograph of a cardboard with the game's logo has been leaked, and Call of Duty has hinted towards a confirmation.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to be officially revealed soon

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink. #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.

A fan spotted a cardboard cutout that shows a future sponsor of Modern Warfare 3, Monster Energy promoting their product with the new game. It seems that players will be able to get in-game rewards by buying certain Monster drinks and scanning the QR code on the same. The rewards have not been confirmed yet, but based on the image, an Operator skin and double XP coupons are guaranteed.

The campaign also features the upcoming title's logo, which has Captain Price holding an Assault Rifle with the antagonist, who appears to be Makarov lurking in the background. The title's text has also been slightly modified compared to previous Modern Warfare titles, with the font being more square-shaped.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?

The official Call of Duty account also posted a tweet after the leak took place. "Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?" is a clear indicator that the leaked logo is real, and so is the sponsorship with Monster Energy.

The original poster's image on Twitter has been taken down due to a DMCA notice, further solidifying the information.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is heavily rumored to be officially revealed with Season 5 of Warzone 2, speculated to launch on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.