Call of Duty has officially fixed "one shot" knife in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The "one shot" knife bug has finally been addressed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded update. This notorious glitch had long been a nuisance for players in the Battle Royale title. Despite the community's efforts to get it acknowledged by developers, the bug had remained unaddressed for quite a while. Fortunately, the recent mid-season update has completely fixed the bug once and for all.

Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded update has brought with it a host of fresh new content — including three weapons, a map, Operators such as Mace as well as Lara Croft, and more. Apart from these additions, it also offers tons of balancing changes and bug fixes — which include the "one shot" knife glitch.

"One shot" melee kill bug in Warzone 2 fixed with Season 5 Reloaded update

The "one shot" knife or melee bug was infamous in Warzone 2 prior to this Season 5 Reloaded update. Normally, a fully armored player would need multiple melee hits to get knocked down. However, if players meleed them with a Throwing Knife equipped, they could down a player with just one hit. This was the bug and a big problem, especially in close-quarters combat.

Players who abused the melee bug had an unfair advantage over others. After numerous attempts by fans to bring this issue to light, Call of Duty has finally resolved the problem. But this recent patch didn't just fix this bug. Apart from it, a plethora of other issues — including the Gas Mask reset glitch, inability to use the Deployable Buy Stations, and more — have been addressed.

Though this recent patch certainly fixed a host of problems, several of them still remain in WZ2 and need the developers' attention. This includes audio bugs and performance issues. That said, the "one shot" knife bug fix is certainly a step in the right direction.

