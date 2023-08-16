Call of Duty promo event confirms the return of Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

Fans have been certain that Zombies mode will return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ever since the game's announcement, and it appears that we now have confirmation. The mode was first introduced in Call of Duty: World at War and has since gained popularity among many players.

The popular game mode, which made its debut in 2008's Call of Duty: World at War, requires you to defend yourself against waves of zombie hordes. The mode, sometimes included in games from other developers, is mostly found in Treyarch's Call of Duty titles.

We'll go through all we currently know about the mode in Modern Warfare 3 in this article.

Modern Warfare 3 is officially bringing back the Zombies mode

Since World at War's debut in the Call of Duty series roughly 15 years ago, the mode has become an integral part of the game. With the anticipation of Modern Warfare 3, the fans are euphoric about the latest announcement.

Twitter user MrDalekJD made the shocking discovery of the mode's reintroduction. It turns out that you can receive a link to a secret sound file by texting the word "Zombies" to the official Call of Duty phone number, which appears to be accessible in the US. Zombies' sounds are played in the file, which seems to confirm the mode's return in the game.

The Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3

The mode will be present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and will resemble the previous Outbreak game mode. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a massive, open-world mode called Outbreak was unveiled.

The conventional round-based mode, an iconic staple of the Call of Duty franchise since World at War, is now being replaced with this new variation.

In this mode, you start off in a section of the Ural Mountains and must achieve objectives in order to move around the area. The goals might be anything from turning on antennae to wiping out zombie nests. You can move to a new area to carry on with the game after completing a goal.

You have to deal with a limitless number of zombies in the Outbreak mode, which is more difficult than the standard mode.

Given the fact that this teaser is fascinating, it is possible that Activision will soon release a more standard teaser. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for updates.