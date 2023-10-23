Call of Duty staged zombie apocalypse in real life to promote Modern Warfare 3

To generate buzz for the release of Modern Warfare 3, the popular video game franchise Call of Duty orchestrated a creative zombie apocalypse in real life. Through a strategic partnership with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Call of Duty devised an attention-grabbing promotional stunt that captivated the interest of fans and onlookers alike.

The event, documented in a tweet by ModernWarzone, showcased individuals dressed as zombies roaming the NFL team's stadium while promoting the highly anticipated game.

Call of Duty partnered with the Los Angeles Rams to promote Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Tweeted by ModernWarzone, the video shared revealed the extent of Call of Duty's marketing initiative. By joining forces with the Los Angeles Rams they successfully generated substantial interest in the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3.

The video portrayed a captivating scene of people dressed as zombies roaming through the SoFi stadium. They were further seen infiltrating the camera room. Although it wasn't staged that extravagantly where zombies would bite and turn them as well, the ultimate aim of the campaign was conveyed.

This immersive experience aimed to recreate the undead-infested world featured in the game. By bringing the game's setting to real life, Call of Duty effectively connected fans to the thrilling and immersive environment they would soon encounter in MW3.

In this promotional event, Call of Duty demonstrated its ability to think outside the box, utilizing a combination of in-person experiences and social media engagement to amplify its message. By staging a zombie apocalypse, they created an unforgettable spectacle that effectively showcased the intense and immersive gameplay elements that would be featured in MW3.

Call of Duty's partnership with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and their staging of a real-life zombie apocalypse served as a highly successful and engaging promotional strategy for Modern Warfare 3. This innovative approach allowed the game to generate significant buzz, capturing the attention of existing fans and enticing new players to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 10, 2023. However, those who have digitally pre-ordered the game will get to experience it early hand from November 2.

