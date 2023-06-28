Multiple-time CDL winner Sam "Octane" Larew has announced he will retire from the competitive sphere once the Call of Duty 2023 season ends. Currently a part of the LA Thieves roster, Octane is one of the best Assault Rifle players in the world and has many accolades to his name. He's been associated with the sport for 10 years and has enjoyed a successful career.

Considering his prowess with the Assault Rifle, LA Thieves will be in a tight spot following his departure.

CDL legend Octane will focus on content creation post-retirement from competitive Call of Duty

While Octane will be retiring from the competitive scene, he won't be stepping away from COD entirely. The LA Thieves star will focus on content creation as a part of 100 Thieves, not unlike other former professionals like Seth "Scump" Abner have done with different organizations.

Octane announced his retirement through a YouTube video addressing his fans. He spoke about the journey with respect to CDL so far and delved into his plans for the upcoming days.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The legend Octane has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty... The legend Octane has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty... https://t.co/ZVg1twPSk8

He further clarified his retirement from CDL wasn't born out of skill issues. Instead, he was getting older, and his priorities were starting to change. Octane explained he would like to spend more time with his fiancée and family, which wasn't possible all these years due to intense traveling and competition.

Composing himself, the player alluded to how esports athletes have a grueling career, with their sole purpose being competing. Octane expressed gratitude to everyone who accompanied him on his journey and cherished their influence.

It was an emotional moment, as the player announced his retirement from competitive Call of Duty. While it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Octane, it's unclear if he'll be returning to the competitive Call of Duty scene in the near future.

