CoD 2025 Zombies might be better than Black Ops 5 "if everything pans out", suggests insider

A very reliable insider has indicated that CoD 2025 Zombies from Treyarch might actually be better over CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 this year. The trusted scooper recently shared this key detail on social media while sharing some thoughts on the upcoming FPS installment from Treyarch which is rumored to be codenamed Cerberus.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest information teased by the insider on CoD 2025 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

CoD 2025 Zombies looking more promising than CoD 2024 Black Ops 5, according to reliable insider

Reliable leaker and scooper @_Tom_Henderson_, recently dropped a cryptic post on social media platform X involving the Call of Duty series. This post came right after Activision teased a possible logo for CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 ahead of next month's Xbox Showcase event by Microsoft.

After the insider shared the post, a fan asked him if this year's Call of Duty FPS premium will be good. To this, Tom replied with yet another post:

Expand Tweet

While the scooper acknowledged that CoD 2024 is the longest game in development, with four years spent on its making, he revealed that he's personally more excited for CoD 2025 "if everything pans out" according to plans for Treyarch's next major title.

He was then asked why he thinks that next year's game will be more promising than the rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 5. Tom revealed that the setting for CoD 2025 and early plans for zombies mode is what's making him very hopeful so early, according to data shared by his sources.

Expand Tweet

While it's still early to assume anything, one should not rule out Tom Henderson's words, considering his accurate track record and overall consistency in sharing convincing leaks about the Call of Duty series.

Based on his own leaked report from last year, Treyarch is rumored to be working on a sequel to 2012's iconic Black Ops 2. This sequel is expected to release in 2025 under the Black Ops franchise. It's said to feature a semi-futuristic storyline set in the year 2030 and is codenamed Saturn.

CoD 2025 is expected to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 (Image via Activision)

What is left to be seen is how the CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies experience turns out this year, ahead of CoD 2025. For now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

For more news and the latest updates on the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.