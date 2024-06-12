CoD Black Ops 6 reveal trailer is officially the most viewed Call of Duty trailer of all time

The gameplay reveal trailer for CoD Black Ops 6 has officially become the most viewed Call of Duty trailer in the franchise's history. On the official CoD YouTube channel, the Black Ops 6 reveal trailer has reached almost 50 million views in under 72 hours since it premiered on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox Showcase event by Microsoft and Activision.

The latest news proves Call of Duty fans are extremely hyped for this year's Black Ops 6 installment from Treyarch.

CoD Black Ops 6 reveal trailer is on the verge of hitting 50 million views within 72 hours

On Sunday, Activision kicked off the Xbox Showcase with a surprise premiere of the Black Ops 6 gameplay reveal trailer, showing glimpses from the Campaign as well as its Multiplayer mode. The game's story will take place during the Gulf War era while witnessing the return of popular characters like Frank Woods, Russell Adler, and Helen Park.

Trending

Since its release on Sunday, the Black Ops 6 reveal trailer has swayed most gaming enthusiasts on YouTube, especially hardcore Call of Duty players. As a result, it has already reached an incredible figure of nearly 50 million views.

For the sake of comparison, last year's reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 is yet to cross 40 million views after almost 10 months. On the other hand, the BO6 trailer will have gone past 50 million views in the next few hours.

It's already ahead of reveal trailers from previous installments like 2016's Infinite Warfare (46 million views in eight years), 2012's Black Ops 2 (nearly 40 million views in 12 years), the rebooted Modern Warfare (40 million views in five years), and Advanced Warfare (34 million views in 10 years), as of this writing.

A still from the BO6 gameplay reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

Speaking of BO6, it will introduce many new features like Omnimovement alongside the return of the Classic Prestige system. Moreover, the Campaign of BO6 is directly connected with 2020's Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 2's events from the 1980s.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.