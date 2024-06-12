How does the Prestige system work in Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring back the classic Prestige system, leaving behind the seasonal Prestige that has been around since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). This will offer a nostalgic experience for hardcore fans of the franchise. Furthermore, Black Ops 6 will provide a familiar environment for players by bringing back the classic system.

For those wondering how this Prestige system in Black Ops 6 works, read on.

Prestige system in Black Ops 6: How does it work?

The Prestige system in Black Ops 6 revives the classic mechanics that kick in once the player reaches level 55. In Call of Duty games before 2019, players would hit a standard maximum level and then have the choice to either stay at that level or reset their progress.

If they opted for the reset, they would lose most of their unlocks and restart from scratch at number 1, but with a Prestige badge to signify their progress. This allowed players to re-experience everything several times while continuing to grind until level 55 with each new Prestige cycle.

In Black Ops 6, players can advance to level 55 or Prestige 10. Every time you use Prestige, there are likely to be tokens that allow you to keep some of your favorite stuff. With most of the equipment locked with each reset, this cycle repeats until you reach Prestige level 10. Upon doing so, you earn the Prestige Master title and can continue to grind your way up to level 1,000.

However, what sets this system apart from the past few entries is that you can get to the highest Prestige level without having to wait for the next season to get new ones. For example, you can reach Prestige 10 within a month of launch.

Additionally, once you achieve the maximum Prestige level, you can grind through 1,000 more levels. Treyarch did clarify that the Prestige system will function as it has in the past. While Prestige will result in the loss of some things, the entire extent of the reset is unknown.

