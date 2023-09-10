CoD fan showcases Modern Warfare 2 sequences in real life on Tiktok

A Call of Duty fan on TikTok recently recreated Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer scenes in real life, taking the internet by storm. The user, @thefbhouse, recently posted a clip on their profile that showed them indulging in typical CoD gameplay in real life through a first-person perspective. They ensured to include everything a fan would expect in an MW2 match, from hit markers to killcam, and it goes without saying that it's already a hit.

Modern Warfare 2 launched back in 2022. It redefined Call of Duty gameplay by introducing new combat mechanics such as aquatic combat and ledge hanging, delivering a multiplayer experience like never before seen in the series. The devs considered this game the most advanced game of the series to date, and it held true to those claims. It's not only a commercial hit but also loved by critics.

Sharing their fondness for the game, @thefbhouse recreated some of their favorite moments of the title in the recent TikTok clip.

Fan recreates Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer moments in real life on TikTok

TikTok user @thefbhouse spared no expense in recreating some of the most iconic Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer moments in real life. The entire clip is in first-person perspective, which shows them holding a weapon. However, they didn't just stop at showing gunplay; the user incorporated various gameplay mechanics to deliver an authentic experience.

The clip begins with them inside a room and taking down some enemies down the hall. They ensured that hit markers and XP points were reflected just like in-game. Then, they moved outside to take down an enemy by the pool. But since they were shot, the screen turned red to replicate the effects of damage taken.

As they regained health, they went on to continue fighting. Unfortunately, they were taken down by a Sniper, and the scene immediately changed to a third-person perspective, followed by a kill cam that showed the clip from the eyes of the Sniper.

After the respawn, they were seen throwing a grenade and getting a kill. Following this, they engaged in underwater combat. To maintain immersion, they made sure to use pistols underwater only, as that's the norm in MW2.

CoD fan gets taken down by a player using Riot Shield (Image via Activision)

As the gunfights went on, they were once again, unfortunately, eliminated. But, in this instance, it was a player using a Riot Shield.

Next, they showcased a finishing move by eliminating an enemy from behind. Finally, they managed to get a double quickscope kill using a single bullet, and that became the final kill cam of the match.

All in all, @thefbhouse incorporated all popular scenes from the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer that all players of the title would be familiar with. This just goes to show the love a title can receive if it delivers on its promises and satisfies its community.

