CoDM fan-favorite maps removed ahead of Warzone Mobile release

Two fan-favorite maps in Call of Duty Mobile are bidding goodbye ahead of Warzone Mobile release. Both Alcatraz (battle royale) and Shoot House (multiplayer) maps are being removed from the game as announced by the Call of Duty Mobile team. Notably, these maps are going to be included in Warzone Mobile at launch.

The highly anticipated Warzone Mobile finally launches globally on March 21. While the new game promises to be an entirely different experience from Call of Duty Mobile, many are concerned with the transfer of two highly popular maps to the new game.

Alcatraz and Shoot House removed in CoDM ahead of Warzone Mobile global launch

As the global launch of Warzone Mobile approaches on March 21, Call of Duty Mobile players received news that two fan-favorite maps, Alcatraz and Shoot House, will be bidding farewell from the game.

The Call of Duty Mobile team confirmed the removal of these maps two weeks before the Warzone Mobile releases. Notably, the two will be available in the new game at launch. This means that those who want to get the Alcatraz and Shoot House experience will need to try out the new game once it launches on March 21.

This move caused an uproar from longstanding Call of Duty Mobile fans, citing that this may be a ploy or marketing strategy for the new game. However, the Call of Duty Mobile team clarified that the maps will only be temporarily removed and that they are expected to come back sometime later:

"This is not permanent, both will be returning later this year, rotating in and out each season like other playlists in the game."

In another statement, the team also clarified that CoDM will continue to receive updates in the future despite the release of the new game. The announcement was made amid concerns that CoDM would be abandoned for Warzone Mobile.

