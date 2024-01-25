Downfall of Call of Duty cheaters begins as PS5 system update bans Cronus

In a recent system update, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console has completely disabled the Cronus software from booting. Sony deployed the patch on January 24, 2024, which caused a notice to go up on the official Cronus website, stating that they were aware of this issue and that it could take a while before it is fixed. However, it also provided information on a simple bypass method to be able to use the Zen device with the console.

The Cronus Zen is an add-on device that some players utilize with consoles to change their inputs and run third-party software through it. The latest PS5 update has created a sense of excitement in the Call of Duty community as many cheaters use this item to gain an unfair advantage over others.

Let us take a closer look at PS5’s latest update and its possible effect on the Call of Duty player base.

Call of Duty might see a reduction in cheaters with Sony’s latest update for PS5

Cronus software disabled in the latest PS5 system update. (Image via cronus.shop)

System updates are quite common and required for the smooth functioning of devices like consoles and PCs. Sony’s latest step might single-handedly bring down the number of cheaters in Call of Duty’s latest titles - Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and the re-integrated Warzone.

The new update on the console does not directly interfere with the functioning of the Cornus Zen but has disabled the software that runs on the PS5.

This means that the actual Zen device might not be able to run any of its embedded scripts, like cheats and third-party aiming tools in games like MW3 and Warzone. Unfortunately, the official Cronus notice provided a workaround for this problem that would keep their device functioning normally.

The manufacturer cited that the new Sony system update is not mandatory, and if you wish, you can skip it. However, since the console can update when sitting in Rest Mode (or Sleep Mode), you would need to disconnect it from the internet to create an air gap. Once this is done, players can choose to skip the update, reconnect to the internet, and return to play on it.

However, it is highly recommended that you do not skip a system update as they are engineered to improve your overall experience. In case you notice any bugs or glitches, make sure to notify the official support team to get the necessary assistance.

