Fan recreates Call of Duty zombie in a Valorant map using Unreal Engine 5

An innovative fan created a Call of Duty zombie environment in Valorant using Unreal Engine 5. The thrilling Call of Duty Zombies experience is seamlessly introduced within a Valorant map named Pearl. This showcases the fan's remarkable achievement, in which Pearl received significant improvement, transforming it into a more realistic map with exciting components.

The combination of gameplay features has resulted in an engaging and authentic experience that smoothly connects both titles. The following article will delve into the complexities of fan-made creation, offering an in-depth look at the intriguing gameplay.

Call of Duty zombies experience in Valorant's Pearl map

Feta, a devoted fan of Call of Duty and Valorant, combined the two gaming giants using Unreal Engine 5. Feta's passion project entailed blending Pearl, a map from Valorant, with the thrilling CoD Zombies gameplay. He demonstrated utmost dedication to his work and released an exciting early gameplay clip via his official Twitter handle featuring Valorant Initiator Agent KayO with a "Classic" handgun eliminating zombies in the Pearl's attacker's spawn area.

Feta @definitelyfeta Valorant x Call of Duty Zombies (One round of early gameplay) Pearl - Daylight pic.twitter.com/rT1eR0XXXm

He claims to have created the project using UModel and Uiana from Unreal Engine 5. These tools are used to import maps, produce assets that help integrate various components with improved visuals, and elevate the graphical standards.

Feta has even shared a few images of the different areas of the map, and he did an excellent job of enhancing the visual appeal and generating a gloomy ambiance that goes great with CoD zombies.

The project became very popular within the community and even received a massive amount of likes. As a result, a popular CoD content creator, "Call of Duty Hub," recognized his work and reposted it on its official Twitter handle with the caption, "CoD Zombies played inside a Valorant map, using Unreal Engine 5...", increasing its popularity even further.

Unreal Engine 5 is competent and integrated, allowing creators to generate high-end graphics and visuals to construct virtual worlds without spending excessive time producing intricate components. The engine has limitless possibilities for creating numerous new worlds with realistic visuals, lighting, music, and more.