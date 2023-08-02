Modern Warfare 2 introduces new virtual assistant "Battle Buddy" with Season 5 update

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 update introduced a Battle Buddy called Gwen. This virtual assistant feature is one of the unique additions to the game, as it offers various exciting attributes. According to the developers, one of Gwen's primary focuses is announcing events in the game to keep the player on edge.

The virtual assistant is also a BlackCell exclusive reward. You must purchase the Season 5 Battle Pass to unlock her and use it in a Warzone 2 or MW2 game.

Who is Gwen in Modern Warfare 2, and how does she work?

Gwen is a brand new Battle Buddy in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone who works as an announcer when equipped. According to Activision, Gwen aims to guide you to a successful mission. She is the first Modern Warfare 2 Battle Buddy.

In a battle in MW2 or WZ2, Gwen will announce all the killstreaks or kills you get alongside other ongoing events. She will also inform Loadout Drops and countdowns which can aid you in an intense situation. Moreover, Gwen comes with her personality and voice, making her stand out from any regular AI voice in video games.

Gwen will also add encouraging comments upon getting frags with specific weapons or using certain equipment in MW 2. This feature makes her an excellent cheerleader when looking for uplifting voices in a close game. You can also expect the same encouraging comments when performing exceptionally well in a game of WZ2 or MW2.

Can you unlock Gwen without purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass?

There is no way of equipping Gwen aside from the Season 5 BlackCell pass. The price tag makes getting the exclusive AI assistant difficult for every gamer, as the BlackCell pass is relatively expensive.

Fans can expect more such Battle Buddies in the future of Call of Duty games, as Gwen has shown a lot of potential across the Call of Duty community.

All Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5

Alongside the exciting Battle Buddy feature, you can also enjoy new Operators in the game. Some of these will go to the live servers during the mid-season update. They are as follows:

Graves

Oz

Arthur (BlackCell exclusive)

Mila

Velikan

Mace (Mid-season)

Snoop Dogg

Nicki Minaj (Mid-season)

21 Savage (Mid-season)

