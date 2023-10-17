Modern Warfare 3 beta is officially over, CoD fans trend "Extend the beta" on Twitter

Modern Warfare 3's highly anticipated beta concluded on October 16 at 10 am PT, leaving gamers delighted by its fascinating gameplay and new features. Players from various platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, came together for an incredible 10-day experience. As the beta ended, a new Twitter trend emerged, #extendthebeta, with gamers pleading for an extension, demonstrating their admiration for the title's offerings.

In this article, we will look at the current Twitter trend and consider the potential scenario regarding the extension of the Modern Warfare 3 beta. The trending hashtag #extendthebeta has sparked a heated conversation among gamers, causing us to investigate the prospects and implications of their proposals.

Players demand an extension for the Modern Warfare 3 beta

The Modern Warfare 3 beta has captivated the fanbase. As the scheduled end date approached, users started a global Twitter trend with the hashtag #extendthebeta, gaining support from renowned Call of Duty content creators.

The spirit around this movement reflects a deep appreciation for the title's gameplay and new features. The return of iconic maps has further contributed to the community's desire to extend the beta experience. Many stated that they are not ready to say goodbye to the MW3 beta and are hesitant to return to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2.

Players are even tagging Sledgehammer Games and the official Call of Duty page to amplify their plea on the trending #extendthebeta hashtag. As of now, the developers have yet to address this request call from the Call of Duty community.

While the Twitter trend is likely to gather popularity, the possibility of a beta extension remains low, owing to the upcoming official game release. The developers have a pre-planned timeline, which includes the launch of The Haunting event in Modern Warfare 2 on October 17.

This upcoming event promises to be an exciting conclusion to Modern Warfare 2's last season.

Players should keep their spirits high as Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10, 2023, across all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.