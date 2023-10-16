Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event pre-load size for all platforms

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) The Haunting event is right around the corner, serving as the conclusion to the final season before the much-anticipated release of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, 2023. This upcoming event is dedicated to the Halloween celebration, offering spooky modes, eerie map transformations, captivating bundles, and a plethora of spine-tingling content.

Those interested can pre-load the update to jump into action immediately once the event goes live. However, according to previous trends, only PlayStation users might have access to the pre-load option, while other platforms like PC and Xbox must wait for the official release.

In this article, we'll discuss the pre-load and downloadable size for The Haunting event for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event on PS4 and PS5?

Expand Tweet

PlayStation players may take advantage of at least a 24-hour pre-load window before The Haunting event update, which is scheduled to kick off on October 17, 2023, at 9 am PT.

With significant improvements coming to MW2 and Warzone 2, expect the update to be between 24-28 GB in size. As of now, the official pre-load size remains undisclosed.

What is the download size for Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event on PC and Xbox?

As previously stated, PC and Xbox players may not have access to a pre-load option, necessitating them to wait until October 17, 9 am PT, to begin downloading The Haunting event update. The new upgrade is expected to be around 24-30 GB in size.

Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Haunting event will be available globally at the same time. However, release dates may vary depending on each player's time zone.

Pacific Time (PT): October 17, 2023, at 9 am

October 17, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): October 17, 2023, at 10 am

October 17, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): October 17, 2023, at 11 pm

October 17, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 17, 2023, at 12 pm

October 17, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 17, 2023, at 1 pm

October 17, 2023, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 17, 2023, at 4 pm

October 17, 2023, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): October 17, 2023, at 5 pm

October 17, 2023, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 17, 2023, at 6 pm

October 17, 2023, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 17, 2023, at 7 pm

October 17, 2023, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm

October 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 18, 2023, at 12 am

October 18, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 18, 2023, at 1 am

October 18, 2023, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 18, 2023, at 2 am

October 18, 2023, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 18, 2023, at 4 am

That covers everything relating to The Haunting event's pre-load and downloadable size for all platforms.