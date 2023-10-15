The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta for PC and Xbox users is coming to an end, and less than a day is left to enjoy the title's offerings. The MW3 beta was split across two weekends; each had two separate sessions. The first weekend was exclusively accessible to PlayStation users, while the second is available on all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The final session was launched on October 14, 2023, and will remain accessible for 48 hours. Here is an overview of the end date and time for the open beta in all major regions.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta end date and time for PC and Xbox users across all regions

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta release dates (Image via Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 open beta for PC and Xbox is scheduled to end globally on October 16, 2023, at 10 am PT, but time zones have to be taken into consideration. These are the equivalent times for players across the world:

Pacific Time (PT): October 16, 2023, at 10 am

October 16, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): October 16, 2023, at 11 am

October 16, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): October 16, 2023, at 12 pm

October 16, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 16, 2023, at 1 pm

October 16, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 16, 2023, at 2 pm

October 16, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 16, 2023, at 5 pm

October 16, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): October 16, 2023, at 6 pm

October 16, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 16, 2023, at 7 pm

October 16, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 16, 2023, at 8 pm

October 16, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm

October 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 17, 2023, at 1 am

October 17, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 17, 2023, at 2 am

October 17, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 17, 2023, at 3 am

October 17, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 17, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta for all platforms: Available content

Expand Tweet

The open beta includes a limited selection of maps and modes, but the developer has ensured a good variety. You can level up to a maximum of Military Rank 30.

Maps

Highrise

Estate

Skidrow

Rust

Popov Power (Ground War map)

Orlov Military Base (Ground War map)

Modes

Cutthroat (New mode)

Search and Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Ground War

Modern Warfare 3 will officially be released on November 10, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.