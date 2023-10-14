When does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta go live for all platforms? Release date and time for all regions

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta for all platforms is just around the corner. Activision split the beta rollout into two phases, each with two separate sessions. Notably, the upcoming fourth session will be available to players on all platforms — PC, Xbox, and PlayStation — regardless of their pre-order status.

This article will provide information on the release date and time for the open beta across major regions, so players from all around the world can jump into the action without any delay.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta final session: Release date and time for all platforms and regions

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta release dates (Image via Activision)

The first session of the second weekend of the Modern Warfare 3 beta began on October 12, 2023, dedicated solely to gamers who have pre-ordered the game. It will end on October 14, marking the transition into the open beta for all platforms, which will last 48 hours and conclude on October 16, 2023. It will support cross-platform play and begin simultaneously across all major regions.

However, due to variations in time zones, the specific date and time will vary by region. Here is a quick look at when players from different corners of the world can expect the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta to drop:

Pacific Time (PT): October 14, 2023, at 10 am

October 14, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): October 14, 2023, at 11 am

October 14, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): October 14, 2023, at 12 pm

October 14, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 14, 2023, at 1 pm

October 14, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 14, 2023, at 2 pm

October 14, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 14, 2023, at 5 pm

October 14, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): October 14, 2023, at 6 pm

October 14, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 14, 2023, at 7 pm

October 14, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 14, 2023, at 8 pm

October 14, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 14, 2023, at 10:30 pm

October 14, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 15, 2023, at 1 am

October 15, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 15, 2023, at 2 am

October 15, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 15, 2023, at 3 am

October 15, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 15, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta: Content available to players across all platforms

Expand Tweet

The beta includes a limited selection of maps and modes. These include:

Maps

Highrise

Estate

Skidrow

Rust

Popov Power (Ground War map)

Orlov Military Base (Ground War map)

Modes

Cutthroat (New mode)

Search and Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Ground War

Playing the beta will give you an exciting glimpse of what the title has to offer.