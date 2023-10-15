Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back Dead Silence, but with a new name

Dead Silence appears to be returning in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) through the game's new perk and gear system. A long-time staple of the Call of Duty series, it helps players go into stealth mode by increasing movement speed and reducing footstep sounds. They can thus cross into enemy territory without being detected and eliminate enemy operators from the backlines.

Modern Warfare 3 will introduce a whole new item-based perk system to the multiplayer shooter franchise. The latest addition in the boots section will give a similar effect as the Dead Silence field upgrade. Players who prefer to dive head-first into gunfights but also cover up their footstep noise will surely enjoy it.

Dead Silence returns to Modern Warfare 3 in the form of a pair of boots

The official Twitter (X) account of the game announced the introduction of a new item that would let the community take the stealth route more effectively. Called the Covert Sneakers, this pair of boots will silence one’s footstep sounds in-game and provide a tactical advantage.

Players can equip these boots directly from the Weapons tab and enable them in their loadout. To unlock the Covert Sneakers, they simply need to increase their account rank to level 27. It is quite interesting how Sledgehammer Games has incorporated different abilities in the new perk system.

Players can now choose between different perks and combine other gear like vests and gloves to create their preferred class. The developers have consciously introduced more variables that can be tweaked for different playstyles, which will create a unique, ever-evolving dynamic.

Fans and enthusiasts should keep an eye on the official Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games for the latest announcements and news.