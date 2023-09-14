Modern Warfare 3 movement looks "5x faster" than MW2 in a new CoD sneak peek

The movement in Modern Warfare 3 appears to be a lot faster than it is in MW2. In the recent 'Multiplayer Maps' Intel Drop video by Call of Duty, the developers revealed a short section of gameplay that clearly showcased movement mechanics such as mantling, hopping, and sprinting. By the looks of it, it seems movement, in general, will be much faster in the upcoming title.

Modern Warfare 2 is often criticized for its sluggish movement mechanics. The game focuses on realism; hence, the arcade-like fast movement mechanics were removed and replaced with realistic features. While that was a bold move for the series, it left veteran Call of Duty players disappointed.

However, the recent MW3 clip is strong evidence that the demands of the playerbase were taken into consideration, and Modern Warfare 3 is reverting to faster and smoother movement.

Modern Warfare 3 to feature faster movement mechanics in Multiplayer

In the recent Modern Warfare 3 Intel Drop video that discussed the upcoming maps, players were given a first look at the movement mechanics of the game. When the developers showcased the Highrise map, there was a short section of gameplay where an Operator holding a weapon can be seen mantling around, jumping from one place to the other, and sprinting.

While that might seem quite generic, gamers were quick to point out the improved speed in executing these tasks. The mantling, in particular, was extremely fast, especially when compared to that of Modern Warfare 2. The community has instantly fallen in love with the movement featured in the short clip, with content creators like xFleXy_ deeming it "5x faster than MWII."

The official Call of Duty blog entailing these changes stated the following:

"Because of technological advancements in Call of Duty’s animation and movement techniques over the past 14 years, Operators can Tactical Sprint and leap between rooftops, mantle, and navigate alleyways with Tac-Stance, giving players more confidence during these frenetic, close-quarters engagements."

With faster movement, slide cancelation returning, and improved gunplay features such as Tac Stance, Modern Warfare 3 has the playerbase hyped and eagerly anticipating its launch.

That covers everything there is to know about the movement features of Modern Warfare 3. Those looking forward to the game and multiplayer reveal gameplay can tune into the Call of Duty Next event, scheduled for October 5, 2023.

