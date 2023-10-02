Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to reportedly be the "most absorbing experience" in history

Bob, a Call of Duty data miner, recently reposted a tweet by Ralphs Valve, who spoke about the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies as being the most absorbing Zombies experience till now. MW3 will make its debut in the famous Zombie gameplay on November 10, 2023.

In the past, Call of Duty Zombies mode releases have achieved enormous popularity and success. So, it is no surprise that the gaming community is teeming with anticipation as Modern Warfare 3 takes the franchise's Zombies experience to new heights. The new release aims to revolutionize the horde survival mode by offering players a full PvE open-world experience and a fascinating story that ties into the Black Ops Cold War.

For more information regarding Ralphs Valve's deleted Tweet, read below.

Reportedly, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be an absorbing experience

Expand Tweet

As the anticipation around Modern Warfare 3 Zombies builds, an unexpected tweet from Ralphs Valve, a well-known Call of Duty leaker, sent fans into a frenzy. The tweet, later deleted but reposted by Twitter user @el_bobberto, hinted that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies would be the "most absorbing experience" in gaming history.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be developed by Treyarch Studios in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games. Treyarch has been universally praised for its outstanding work on Zombies since its debut in World at War.

The gameplay for MW3 Zombies has been officially revealed, although not in the way one may think. Unlike prior announcements, this time, the future mode was revealed through advertising. OffLimits cereal teamed up with Call of Duty to launch a new SKU named "Zombie." The video contains brief in-game footage.

The brief video provided a first look at the impending Zombies mode, with a few seconds of in-game footage highlighting the new battlefield and weapons.

The initial section of the gaming clip in the trailer shows zombies running at the player. The second clip shows the famed Monkey Bomb in MW3 being thrown on a swarm of zombies for the first time.

Expand Tweet

The full reveal of the Zombies mode will take place on October 5, 2023, alongside the multiplayer for MW3 and the next chapter of Warzone. For more information about MW3 Zombies, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty page.