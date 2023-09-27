Warzone 2 Season 6 update patch notes: Release date, new weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 6 patch notes are officially here. The final season before Modern Warfare 3 integration brings a plethora of changes to the table. While the main event, "The Haunting," is slated to commence on October 17, 2023, there are some major changes for the September 27 update as well.

From three brand-new weapons to changes in the Ranked Play, there is a lot to unpack. If you want to delve deeper into what's new in the Season 6 update of Warzone 2, read below.

Warzone 2 Season 6 update patch notes

A new playlist update for Warzone 2 will commence on September 27, 2023. Here is what's coming in the first week of the new season:

Warzone 2 playlist (Image via Activision) TR 76 geist (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2 Season 6 gameplay changes

Al Mazrah Champion’s Quest Reward

A new Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint called “Flow Thru” is now available for players to earn via a Champion’s Quest Victory on Al Mazrah.

Want to see what it looks like? Drop in and earn it!

Signals Intelligence Contract

This Contract has been re-enabled.

Reduced the number of Contracts to hack to 2, down from 3.

Supply Box Loot Behavior | Quality of Life

Quality of Life We’ve improved the behavior and visibility of additional loot that drops on the ground out of Supply Boxes.

Buy Station Limited Row

P.R.D. has been replaced with a Medic Plate Carrier which costs $4,000.

Reinforcement Flare price has been increased to $7,000, up from $5,000.

Warzone 2 Season 6 weapons

A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm. Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.

Obtained via Battle Pass

ISO 9mm (Image via Activision)

ISO 9mm (Submachine Gun)

Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG.

Obtained via Battle Pass

Warzone 2 Season 6 bug fixes (Image via Activision)

Dual Kamas (Melee)

Cut down your enemies with each swing of these curved and deadly blades.

Obtained via Battle Pass

Warzone 2 Season 6 bug fixes

Fixed issue that prevented the Player who called in a Deployable Buy Station from being properly shown on the UI.

Fixed an issue related to Assimilation requests not behaving properly that were accepted after the Player initiating the request was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where Field Upgrades used on the train would sometimes become unusable.

Fixed an audio issue with Supply Boxes.

Warzone 2 Season 6 bug fixes (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2 Season 6 Ranked Play changes

Season 06 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play, including the Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Vehicle Skins, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 06 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Ranked Battle Royale Changes

Ranked Spectator Icon

Removed the Spectator Icon in the top right of the interface that indicates how many eliminated Players are spectating the active Player.

Match Ruleset Updates

Restricted Weapons and Equipment

Weapons

RPG-7

Strela-P

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Deployment Fee Updates

Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 300 SR (previously 500 SR) above 10,000, up to a NEW max Deployment Fee of -280 SR.

Max Fee increased from -230 to -280

End of Season Skill Setback

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Example: A Player ending Season 04 in Gold III will begin Season 05 in Silver III.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.

As for the weapon changes and other global changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.